Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II

Lote 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.