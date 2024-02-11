Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II

Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1832Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1832
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1832 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 - Nomisma 868a AU RR Splendido esemplare con i fondi brillanti al D/ e praticamente a specchio al R/. Variante con 1 ribattuto su 1. Minima tacchetta al bordo al R/ e nel campo al D/ Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1128Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1128
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1128 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1131Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1131
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1131 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: SPL+
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - Via GmbH, E-Live Auktion 21, Lote 282
Via GmbH
  • Fecha
    7 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 282 Kgr. Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859/1861-1878, 20 Lire 1876 R, Rom. 6,44 g. Fr: 12. Prachtexemplar! Stempelfrisch
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Lote 639
Hatria Numismatica
  • Fecha
    18 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 639 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1877R Au. Gigante, 24. SPL
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - Hatria Numismatica, E-Live Auction 17, Lote 625
Hatria Numismatica
  • Fecha
    18 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 625 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1865T Au. Gigante, 9. SPL
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, Auction 409, Lote 1731
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Fecha
    20 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1731 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Victor Emanuel II., 1859-1861-1878.   20 Lire 1870 R, Rom. 5,81 g Feingold. Fb. 12; Pagani 464; Schl. 26.RR Winz. Randfehler, fast vorzüglich
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24109Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24108Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24108
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24105Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24105
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24109
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 151, Lote 226
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    16 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Lote 733
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    14 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 733 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. q.SPL
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Lote 732
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    14 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 732 REGNO D’ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1878. Roma. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 25. g. 6,42. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. Segni di contatto sui bordi. q.SPL
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 150, Lote 283
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    12 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 283 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön - vorzüglich
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 150, Lote 281
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    12 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 281 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863, Turin. K.M. 10.1, Friedberg 11, Pagani 459. GOLD. Vorzüglich
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 950Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 950
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 950 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1878 R - Nomisma 868 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lote 357
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    10 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 357 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Vorzüglich + .
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 148, Lote 356
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    10 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 356 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .
Italia 20 liras 1878 Víctor Manuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, AUKTION 147, Lote 179
WAG online Auktionen oHG
  • Fecha
    11 de febrero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 179 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1863. GOLD. Sehr schön .
