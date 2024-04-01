Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II

Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Auction 53, Lote 906
Stephen Album Rare Coins
    18 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de venta
Lote 906 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-1878, AV 20 lire, 1873-M, KM-10.3, initials BN, lustrous, Choice XF.
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo, E-Live Auction 43, Lote 81
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
    23 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de venta
Lote 81 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878). 20 lire 1873 M Au. Gig. 18. C. BB+
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1107Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1107
Nomisma Spa
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1107 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU  Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Casa de Subastas de Madrid, Auction 654, Lote 661
Casa de Subastas de Madrid
    25 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de venta
Lote 661 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins 20 Lire. 1873-M. VITTORIO EMANUELE II. MILANO. 6,40 grs. AU (900). Fr-13; KM-10.3. MBC.
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - The Coin Cabinet, E-Auction 3, Lote 130
The Coin Cabinet
    4 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de venta
Lote 130 MS65 | ITALY. Vittorio Emanuele II, 1861-78. Gold 20 Lire, 1873 M BN. Milan. Head of Vittorio Emanuele facing left; inscription: 'VITTORIO EMANUELE II'; date in exergue / Enwreathed arms of the House of Savoy decorated with the Collare dell'Annunziata; value and mintmark in exergue. Designed by Giuseppe Ferraris. In secure plastic holder, graded PCGS MS65 , certification number 33817554 . PCGS population in this grade: 19. PCGS population in higher grade: 7. Reference: KM-10 Diameter: 21 mm. Weight: 6.4516 g. (AGW=0.1867 oz.) Composition: 900/1000 Gold. PLEASE NOTE: This lot is exempt from VAT. A 6.00% buyer's premium will be charged separately. VAT on the buyer's premium may apply in accordance with UK regulations. Payment can be made in EUR, CHF, or USD for an exchange fee. Please contact us to find out more.
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 148, Lote 843
Katz Auction
    11 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de venta
Lote 843 Italy 20 Lire 1873 M BN NGC MS62 KM# 10.3, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Vittorio Emanuele II; Milan Mint; UNC with full mint luster
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Lote 160Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction, Lote 160
Nomisma Aste
    13 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 160 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #232448, Lote 64272
Heritage Auctions
    27 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 64272 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3, Fr-13. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved www.HA.com/TexasAuctioneerLicenseNotice
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 902Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 902
Nomisma Aste
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 902 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 R - Nomisma 862 AU RRR Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 991, Lote 811
Cambi Aste
    6 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 811 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 20,97. Oro. Migliore di BB
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 650Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 650
Nomisma Spa
    2 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 650 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24109Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24109
Heritage Auctions
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24108Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24108
Heritage Auctions
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24108 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1877-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1879-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24105Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24105
Heritage Auctions
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24105 Vittorio Emanuele II 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS61 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 3) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 4) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 5) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 6) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 7) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN AU58 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 12) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1866 T-BN AU55 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 13) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 14) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 16) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 17) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1865 T-BN MS63 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. Metal: Gold Aggregate AGW: 3.1739oz Melt Value: $7,404.71 Gold Spot: $2,333/oz (06-17-2024) Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61431, Lote 24109
Heritage Auctions
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 24109 17-Piece Lot of Certified Assorted gold 20 Lire NGC, 1) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS62 NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1 2) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS63 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 3) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 4) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 5) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 6) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 7) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 8) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 9) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 10) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1873 M-BN MS62 NGC, Milan mint, KM10.3 11) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 12) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 13) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1881-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 14) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 15) Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1878-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM10.2 16) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS63 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 17) Umberto I gold 20 Lire 1882-R MS62 NGC, Rome mint, KM21 Total AGW 3.1739 oz. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - WAG online Auktionen oHG, Auktion 151, Lote 226
WAG online Auktionen oHG
    16 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 226 Italien-Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Friedberg 11. GOLD. Kleine Kratzer, sehr schön +
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 927, Lote 720
Cambi Aste
    14 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 720 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878. 20 Lire 1873. Milano. Testa a s. R/ Stemma coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 18. g. 6,45. Diam. mm. 21. Oro. BB
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 947Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 947
Nomisma Spa
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 947 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Minimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qSPL-SPL+
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 940Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 940
Nomisma Spa
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 940 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Insignificante colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 946Italia 20 liras 1873 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 946
Nomisma Spa
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de venta
Lote 946 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1873 M - Nomisma 861 AU Grading/Status: qFDC
