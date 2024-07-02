Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
- Fecha21 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida1153 $
Lote 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Constantin Coins
- Fecha7 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 209 Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1878, 20 Lire 1863, Turin. 6,45 g. Fb. 11. Kl. Randfehler, sehr schön-vorzüglich
Varesi
- Fecha5 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 285 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re d'Italia (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863, Torino MIR 1078 Pagani 457 Au 6,46 g 21 mm SPL
Editions V. GADOURY
- Fecha3 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 874 Vittorio Emanuele II, Re di Sardegna 1849-1861 20 Lire, Torino, 1863 T , AU 6.5 g. Ref : Cud. 1190b , MIR 1078, Pag. 456, Fr. 11 Conservation : Superbe
Spink
- Fecha1 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1051 (g) Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), Gold 20-Lire, 1862, Turin, head left, rev. crowned shield in wreath, edge straight milled, 6.44g, 6h (Fb. 11; Gigante 6; KM 10.1; Montenegro 132; Pagani 456), and, Gold 5-Lire, 1863, Turin, as before, 1.61g, 6h (Fb. 16; Gigante 29; KM 10.1; Montenegro 159; Pagani 479), both good very fine (2). Provenance, The "Hurter-Amman" Collection of Ancient and World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals Estimate: £450 - £550
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2497 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,42) Grading/Status: BB
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2496 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Cambi Aste
- Fecha28 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 469 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1863. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 7. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,20. Oro. BB
Schulman b.v.
- Fecha26 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 195 Italy - 20 Lire 1863, Gold, VITTORIO EMANUELE II 1861–1878, REGNO D'ITALIA Turin mint. Head to left. Rev. crowned arms. Gold 6.44 g. Fr. 11; KM. 10.1.6.43 g. Nearly extremely fine
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha23 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: qSPL
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
- Fecha14 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 656 VITT. EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 20 LIRE 1863 TORINO AU. 6,47 GR. SPL-FDC/qFDC
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH
- Fecha9 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1401 ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g.ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g. Ware ist MwSt-befreit VAT tax free GOLD, ss/vz KM 10.1; Frbg.11
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha2 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha2 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1498 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: BB+
San Martino
- Fecha14 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 537 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
San Martino
- Fecha14 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 538 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,46, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Katz Auction
- Fecha28 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 408 Italy 20 Lire 1863 T BN NGC MS63 KM# 10.1, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Victor Emmanuel II
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha2 de julio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 638 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha2 de julio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 640 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: BB/BB+