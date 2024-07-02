Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II

Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lote 34Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-Live Auction November 2025, Lote 34
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
  • Fecha
    21 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    1153 $
Lote 34 ITALIA LOTTO DI DUE MONETE IN AU 20 LIRE 1863 (PROVENIENTE DA GIOIELLO) 20 LIRE 1865 SOLO PER QUESTO SETTORE I DIRITTI D’ASTA SARANNO PARI AL 6,50% + IVA Grading/Status: BB E MB
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Constantin Coins, Auction 3, Lote 209
Constantin Coins
  • Fecha
    7 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 209 Italien, Vittorio Emanuele II. 1859-1878, 20 Lire 1863, Turin. 6,45 g. Fb. 11. Kl. Randfehler, sehr schön-vorzüglich
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 86, Lote 285
Varesi
  • Fecha
    5 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 285 VITTORIO EMANUELE II, Re d'Italia (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863, Torino MIR 1078 Pagani 457 Au 6,46 g 21 mm SPL
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Editions V. GADOURY, Auction XVIII, Lote 874
Editions V. GADOURY
  • Fecha
    3 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 874 Vittorio Emanuele II, Re di Sardegna 1849-1861 20 Lire, Torino, 1863 T , AU 6.5 g. Ref : Cud. 1190b , MIR 1078, Pag. 456, Fr. 11 Conservation : Superbe
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Spink , Auction 25055, Lote 1051Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Spink , Auction 25055, Lote 1051
Spink
  • Fecha
    1 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1051 (g) Italy, Kingdom, Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878), Gold 20-Lire, 1862, Turin, head left, rev. crowned shield in wreath, edge straight milled, 6.44g, 6h (Fb. 11; Gigante 6; KM 10.1; Montenegro 132; Pagani 456), and, Gold 5-Lire, 1863, Turin, as before, 1.61g, 6h (Fb. 16; Gigante 29; KM 10.1; Montenegro 159; Pagani 479), both good very fine (2). Provenance, The "Hurter-Amman" Collection of Ancient and World Gold and Silver Coins and Medals Estimate: £450 - £550
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2497Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2497
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2497 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,42) Grading/Status: BB
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2496Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2496
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2496 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele II Re d'Italia (1861-1878) - 20 Lire 1863 T Pag. 457; Mont. 133 (AU g. 6,45) Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lote 469
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    28 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 469 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE II DI SAVOIA, 1861-1878.20 Lire 1863. Torino.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato fra due rami di alloro. Gig. 7. g. 6,40. Diam. mm. 21,20. Oro. BB
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Schulman b.v., Auction 383, Lote 195
Schulman b.v.
  • Fecha
    26 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 195 Italy - 20 Lire 1863, Gold, VITTORIO EMANUELE II 1861–1878, REGNO D'ITALIA Turin mint. Head to left. Rev. crowned arms. Gold 6.44 g. Fr. 11; KM. 10.1.6.43 g. Nearly extremely fine
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 802Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 802
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 802 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: qSPL
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro, Auction 35, Lote 656
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
  • Fecha
    14 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 656 VITT. EMANUELE II (1861-1878) 20 LIRE 1863 TORINO AU. 6,47 GR. SPL-FDC/qFDC
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH, Auktion 107, Lote 1401
Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH
  • Fecha
    9 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1401 ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g.ITALIEN, Vittorio Emanuele II., 1861-1878, 20 Lire 1863 T BN. 21,1mm; 6,45g. Ware ist MwSt-befreit VAT tax free GOLD, ss/vz KM 10.1; Frbg.11
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25178
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. HID05401242017 © 2024 Heritage Auctions | All Rights Reserved
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25178Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25178
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25178 Vittorio Emanuele II gold 20 Lire 1863 T-BN MS63+ NGC, Torino mint, KM10.1. Metal: Gold Weight: 6.4516g AGW: 0.1867oz Melt Value: $492.51 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 2,981,000 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1498Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1498
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1498 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Grading/Status: BB+
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lote 537Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lote 537
San Martino
  • Fecha
    14 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 537 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,45, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lote 538Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - San Martino, Auction n.3, Lote 538
San Martino
  • Fecha
    14 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 538 REGNO D' ITALIA, Vittorio Emanuele II - 20 Lire, 1863 T, Au, gr 6,46, C, Gig 7, SPL. Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II - Katz Auction, E-Auction 136, Lote 408
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    28 de agosto de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 408 Italy 20 Lire 1863 T BN NGC MS63 KM# 10.1, N# 17714; Gold (.900) 6.45 g.; Victor Emmanuel II
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 638Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 638
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    2 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 638 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 640Italia 20 liras 1863 Víctor Manuel II, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 640
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    2 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 640 Vittorio Emanuele II (1861-1878) 20 Lire 1863 T - Nomisma 850 AU Colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: BB/BB+
