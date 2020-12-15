Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 811Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 811
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    115 $
Lote 811 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1338Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1338
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1338 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1294 NI RR Grading/Status: SPL
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, May 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction: World Coins Part 2: Gold Coast to Zanzibar - Lots 75001-75880, Lote 75475Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, May 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction: World Coins Part 2: Gold Coast to Zanzibar - Lots 75001-75880, Lote 75475
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    15 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 75475 ITALY. 20 Centesimi, 1936-R Year XIV. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emmanuel III. PCGS MS-65. KM-75. A pleasing Gem example of a more elusive date in the series. Estimate: $200 - $300. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Classical Numismatic Group, LLC, Electronic Auction 582, Lote 949
Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
  • Fecha
    5 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 949 ITALY, Kingdom of Italy. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. NI 20 Centesimi (22mm, 3.97 g, 6h). Rome mint. Dated year 14 of the Fascist Era and 1936 R . Bare head left / Head of Italia right; fasces to left. MIR 1155a; KM 75. Lustrous. UNC. From the Alexander Christopher Collection.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, February 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2: Fujairah to Japan - Lots 75001-75838, Lote 75807Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, February 2025 World Collectors Choice Online Auction - World Coins Part 2: Fujairah to Japan - Lots 75001-75838, Lote 75807
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    26 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 75807 ITALY. 20 Centesimi, 1936-R Year XIV. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emmanuel III. PCGS MS-65. KM-75. A pleasing Gem example of a more elusive date in the series. Estimate: $300 - $400. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 9, Lote 511Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 9, Lote 511
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 146, Lote 646
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    14 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 646 Italy 20 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 75, N# 11199; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 117000 pcs.; UNC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 2317Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 2317
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2317 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1057Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1057
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1057 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1056Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1056
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1056 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R In slab PCGS n° 36466880. Grading/Status: MS 63
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lote 878eItalia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lote 878e
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 878e Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lote 877eItalia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 8, Lote 877e
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 877e Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini, E-LIVE AUCTION JANUARY 2024, Lote 873
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
  • Fecha
    6 de enero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 873 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900 - 1943) - 20 CENTESIMI 1936 A. XIV MIR. 1269 A NI R NGC MS63.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Münzenonline, Live Auction No.21, Lote 252
Münzenonline
  • Fecha
    24 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 252 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 20 Centesimi Nikel Prachtexemplar NGC MS 64 Cert.No. 2903213-003.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - InAsta S.p.A., E-Auction 108, Lote 1605
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    11 de septiembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1605 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Centesimi 1936 XIV Impero Pag. 853; Mont. 305 RR NI MB+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Heritage Auctions Europe, Auction May 2022 – Session 5, Lote 6842
Heritage Auctions Europe
  • Fecha
    20 de mayo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 6842 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 20 Centesimi 1936-XIV, Roma (KM75, Gig.217) - Obv: Head left / Rev: Head right with fasces - 3.99 g. - VF.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - InAsta S.p.A., AUCTION 99 E-LIVE, Lote 2081
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    4 de mayo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2081 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Centesimi 1936 XIV Impero Pag. 853; Mont. 305 RR NI MB.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 18, Lote 2586
VL Nummus
  • Fecha
    12 de marzo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2586 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 20 Centesimi 1936 Rome Ni. Gigante 217. 4.00 g. SPL-.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, AUCTION 129, Lote 331
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de diciembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 331 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946)   20 Centesimi 1936 A. XIV, nickel gr. 4,01. Pagani 853, MIR 1155a. NGC5782334-016 MS66. Rara. q.Fdc .
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny , Auction 27 | Day 4, Lote 4493Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny , Auction 27 | Day 4, Lote 4493
NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny
  • Fecha
    15 de diciembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4493 Włochy, Vittorio Emanuele III. 20 Centesimi 1936 - RZADKIE Rzadka moneta. Menniczy egzemplarz.KM 75 Stan zachowania: 1 (UNC) Waga: 4,02 g Ni
Similares
Aprende más