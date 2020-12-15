Italia 20 centesimi 1936 Víctor Manuel III
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida115 $
Lote 811 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1338 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 - Nomisma 1294 NI RR Grading/Status: SPL
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha15 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 75475 ITALY. 20 Centesimi, 1936-R Year XIV. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emmanuel III. PCGS MS-65. KM-75. A pleasing Gem example of a more elusive date in the series. Estimate: $200 - $300. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
- Fecha5 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 949 ITALY, Kingdom of Italy. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. NI 20 Centesimi (22mm, 3.97 g, 6h). Rome mint. Dated year 14 of the Fascist Era and 1936 R . Bare head left / Head of Italia right; fasces to left. MIR 1155a; KM 75. Lustrous. UNC. From the Alexander Christopher Collection.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha26 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 75807 ITALY. 20 Centesimi, 1936-R Year XIV. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emmanuel III. PCGS MS-65. KM-75. A pleasing Gem example of a more elusive date in the series. Estimate: $300 - $400. Click here for certification details from PCGS. Image with the PCGS TrueView logo is obtained from and is subject to a license agreement with Collectors Universe, Inc. and its divisions PCGS and PSA.
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha11 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 511 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Katz Auction
- Fecha14 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 646 Italy 20 Centesimi 1936 (XIV) R Rare KM# 75, N# 11199; Nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 117000 pcs.; UNC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2317 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1057 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1056 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R In slab PCGS n° 36466880. Grading/Status: MS 63
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha1 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 878e Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha1 de abril de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 877e Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 An. XIV - Nomisma 1294 NI R Grading/Status: FDC
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
- Fecha6 de enero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 873 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900 - 1943) - 20 CENTESIMI 1936 A. XIV MIR. 1269 A NI R NGC MS63.
Münzenonline
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 252 Italien 1936 XIV ITALIEN 1936 R XIV 20 Centesimi Nikel Prachtexemplar NGC MS 64 Cert.No. 2903213-003.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha11 de septiembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1605 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Centesimi 1936 XIV Impero Pag. 853; Mont. 305 RR NI MB+
Heritage Auctions Europe
- Fecha20 de mayo de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 6842 Italy - Kingdom - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) - 20 Centesimi 1936-XIV, Roma (KM75, Gig.217) - Obv: Head left / Rev: Head right with fasces - 3.99 g. - VF.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de mayo de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2081 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 20 Centesimi 1936 XIV Impero Pag. 853; Mont. 305 RR NI MB.
VL Nummus
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2586 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 20 Centesimi 1936 Rome Ni. Gigante 217. 4.00 g. SPL-.
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
- Fecha1 de diciembre de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 331 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1936 A. XIV, nickel gr. 4,01. Pagani 853, MIR 1155a. NGC5782334-016 MS66. Rara. q.Fdc .
NIEMCZYK - Dom Aukcyjny
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 4493 Włochy, Vittorio Emanuele III. 20 Centesimi 1936 - RZADKIE Rzadka moneta. Menniczy egzemplarz.KM 75 Stan zachowania: 1 (UNC) Waga: 4,02 g Ni