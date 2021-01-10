Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Bid & Grow Auctions, Aukcja nr 4 - Światowe i amerykańskie monety i banknoty , Lote 1110Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Bid & Grow Auctions, Aukcja nr 4 - Światowe i amerykańskie monety i banknoty , Lote 1110
Bid & Grow Auctions
  • Fecha
    27 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1110 Włochy 20 Centesimi 1919 R Błąd mennicy Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF KM# 58 Miedzionikiel Vittorio Emanuele III 4 Gm Zwykła krawędź Nadruk na KM#28
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 280 | Blue, Lote 785
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    2 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 785 Italy. AD 1919. 20 Centesimi 1919 4 g Extremely Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 276 | Blue, Lote 918
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 918 Italy. AD 1919. Overstruck on 20 Centesimi 1894 20 Centesimi 11919 mm, 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 274 | Blue, Lote 669
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    21 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 669 Italy. AD 1919. Overstruck on 20 Centesimi 1894 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 4 g Good Extremely Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 274 | Blue, Lote 670
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    21 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 670 Italy. AD 1919. overstruck at 20 Centesimi 1894 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 4 g Extremely Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 32, Lote 223
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    14 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 223 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1919-R, KM-58, reeded edge, overstruck on KM-28 with much of the under type visible, a wonderful lustrous mint state example! PCGS graded MS64. The Italian 20 centesimi coins minted between 1918-1920 were overstruck on the 1894 series primarily because of a shortage of nickel during World War I, making it necessary to reuse existing nickel coins by overstriking them with the new design to conserve the metal for military purposes; this is considered an "emergency issue" in numismatics.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 262 | Blue, Lote 1045
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    5 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1045 Italy. AD 1919. 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - H.D. Rauch, 46. E-AUKTION, Lote 1363
H.D. Rauch
  • Fecha
    25 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1363 Königreich Italien.   Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1669Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1669
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    15 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1669 Królestwo Włoch, Vittorio Emanuele III, 20 Centesimi 1919, Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF+ Literatura: Gigante 216 Krawędź z trzciny. Moneta wybita powyżej 20 centymów Umberto I. Ni. 4,00 g Rzadka
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Leu Numismatik, WEB AUCTION 32, Lote 3684
Leu Numismatik
  • Fecha
    7 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3684 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 20 Centesimi 1919 (Copper-Nickel, 21 mm, 4.24 g, 6 h), Rome. REGNO D' ITALIA Crowned coat of arms in front of two branches. Rev. CENT. / 20 / 1919 Hexagon within wreath. KM 58. Clear overstrike on 20 Centesimi 1894-1895 (KM 28) with reeded edge. Good extremely fine.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 30, Lote 389
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 389 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1919-R, KM-58, overstruck on KM-28, reeded edge and other elements from host coin visible, PCGS graded MS64.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Blue | 232nd Weekly Blue Auction, Lote 1129
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    21 de septiembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1129 Italy. AD 1919. 20 Centesimi 1919 mm, 3,75 g Very Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Klondike Auction , Auction 40, Lote 236
Klondike Auction
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 236 italy 20 Centesimi 1919 KM-58; King Victor Emmanuel II (1859-1860); Mint Rome; Copper-nickel; XF/AU
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 133, Lote 1930
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    24 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1930 Italy 20 Centesimi 1919 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Overstrike on 20 Centesimi 1894-1895 (KM# 28); XF+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 28, Lote 1068
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    22 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1068 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1919, KM-58, reeded edge, a lovely example, PCGS graded MS63.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Leu Numismatik, WEB AUCTION 30 - Part I, II, III, IV, Lote 4166
Leu Numismatik
  • Fecha
    13 de julio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4166 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 20 Centesimi 1919 (Copper-Nickel, 21 mm, 4.24 g, 6 h), Rome. REGNO D' ITALIA Crowned coat of arms in front of two branches. Rev. CENT. / 20 / 1919 Hexagon within wreath. KM 58. Clear overstrike on 20 Centesimi 1894-1895 (KM 28) with reeded edge. Good extremely fine.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 119, Lote 1164
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    30 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1164 Italy 20 Centesimi 1919 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Overstrike on 20 Centesimi 1894-1895 (KM# 28); XF+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Maison Palombo, Auction 23, Lote 592
Maison Palombo
  • Fecha
    27 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 592 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 20 centesimi en cupro-nickel - 1919 R Rome Tranche striée. 3.9g - KM 58 - Mont. 301 FDC - NGC MS 65 Estimate: CHF 200
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Bruun Rasmussen, Online Auction 2109, Lote 5217
Bruun Rasmussen
  • Fecha
    7 de marzo de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5217 World coins Italy Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 20 Centesimi 1919, KM 58, clearly overstruck on Umberto I, 20 Centesimi 1894, KM 28 - choice Unc
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 20 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Bruun Rasmussen, Online Auction 2101, Lote 5225
Bruun Rasmussen
  • Fecha
    10 de enero de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 5225 World coins Italy Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 20 Centesimi 1919, KM 58, clearly overstruck on Umberto I, 20 Centesimi 1894, KM 28 - choice Unc
Similares
Aprende más