Italia 20 centesimi 1918 Víctor Manuel III
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha14 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 222 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, a lovely lustrous mint state example! PCGS graded MS63.
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha12 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1190 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Extremely Fine
H.D. Rauch
- Fecha25 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1363 Königreich Italien. Lot 3 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1918 R, 1919 R und 1920 R, alle Rom f.stplfr.-stplfr. (D)
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha8 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1048 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha11 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1369 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi 1918 mm, 4 g Very Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha13 de julio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1167 Italy. AD 1918. 20 Centesimi mm, 4 g Nearly Extremely Fine
Katz Auction
- Fecha26 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2322 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Reeded edge; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; AUNC
Katz Auction
- Fecha18 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1028 Italy 20 Centesimi 1918 R Overstrike KM# 58, N# 2276; Copper-nickel; Vittorio Emanuele III; UNC with full mint luster
Numis Arena
- Fecha28 de octubre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 51 Title 20 Centesimi 1918 Description AU Year 1918 Country Italy Denomination 20.00 Weight 3.90 Diameter 21.30 Metal Copper-Nickel Catalogue KM Catalogue Number 58.00
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha14 de agosto de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1313 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, overstruck on type KM-28 (as always for this type), a wonderful mint state example! PCGS graded MS64.
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha10 de abril de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1439 ITALY: Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946, 20 centesimi, 1918-R, KM-58, reeded edge, overstruck on 1894 20 centesimi, a superb mint state example! MS65. These could be considered as emergency coins, since they were minted in years when nickel was very precious for military industries. To conserve nickel, they used the previous 20 centesimi coins (KM-28 type) withdrawn from circulation at base metal to overstrike these new coins. For this reason many coins have signs of the design of the previous understruck type. The more of the host coin that is viable, the higher value of this type.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha26 de noviembre de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1371 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Prova - Luppino PP 230 NI RRR In slab NGC MS 65 5786301-002 MS 65.
VL Nummus
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2585 Italy, Kingdom of Italy. Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge. Ni. Montenegro 299. 3.90 g. FDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha14 de abril de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 948 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 R - Nomisma 1290 NI qFDC.
VL Nummus
- Fecha9 de septiembre de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 839 Italy Kingdom of Italy Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 20 Centesimi 1918 Rome Reeded edge, Ø 21 mm Montenegro 299. 3.93 g. RR Unc
Wannenes Art Auction
- Fecha16 de mayo de 2018
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1586 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III. 20 CENTESIMI ESAGONO 1918 BORDO RIGATO Roma. Cupronichel, 3,83 gr, 21 mm. FDC. Rara. D: REGNO D'ITALIA Scudo Sabaudo coronato tra rami di alloro e quercia. In basso le iniziali dell'autore A. M. (Attilio Motti). R: Esagono circondato da una corona di alloro. All'interno dell'esagono su tre righe valore e data. In basso segno di zecca. Bibliografia di riferimento: Pagani 850a. Gigante 214. Montenegro 299 Come in quasi tutte le monete di questo nominale si notano, sottostanti, i segni del 20 centesimi di Umberto I ed il relativo taglio rigato. Solo il millesimo 1920 presenta sempre un taglio liscio per aver usato tondelli nuovi.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha5 de noviembre de 2010
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 7438 ITALY. Mixed Crowns & Minors, 5 pieces in lot. Includes: 5 Centesimi 1919 (NGC MS-63 RB); 10 Centesimi 1911 (NGC Unc Details--Surface Hairlines); 20 Centesimi 1918 (NGC MS-65); Lira 1900 (NGC MS-62); Lira 1915 (NGC AU-58). SOLD AS IS/NO RETURNS. Estimate: $200 - $300.