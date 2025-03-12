Italia 2 liras 1917 Víctor Manuel III
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida23 $
Lote 3754 LOTTI - Savoia 2 lire 1916 (SPL graffio al R/) e lira 1917 (qFDC, patinata) - Lotto di 2 monete Grading/Status: SPL÷qFDC
Scuotto Numismatica & ...
- Fecha20 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 501 Regno d' Italia Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 2 lire 1917. Ag gr.10 Gigante 104 R Grading/Status: FDC
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 337 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1917 Quadriga briosa Pag. 740; Mont. 157 R AG Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Katz Auction
- Fecha16 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 992 Italy 2 Lire 1917 R Key Date KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 10.00 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with full mint luster
17 Auctions
- Fecha15 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 135 Włochy. 1917 2 Lire R Rzym Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: UNC- Estymacje: 100 - 120 EUR
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha11 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 332 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 2 lire Lively Quadriga OBVERSE : VITTORIO.EMANUELE.III.RE.D'ITALIA / Bust of V. E. IIIrd in military uniform, bare head right REVERSE : - / Italy standing on an adorned quadriga with a shield on her left hand and an olive branch in the right. left 1917- ex. L.2 Date : 1917 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,1 Weight [g] : 10,02 Rarity : NC Conservation : XF/UNC Bibliographical references : KM 55, Gig. 103 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Auctiones A73, l283, 19/09/2021 - aUNC - 30 (Hammer Price) NOTES :
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 751 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire Quadriga briosa 1917 - RARA - Ag - Gigante 104 Grading/Status: SPL Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 908 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 2 lire 1917. Pag. (decimali) 740; MIR (Savoia) 1142d. AG. 9.97 g. 27 mm. Metallo brillante. qFDC.
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1286 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1917 - Nomisma 1166 AG Leggerissimo colpetto al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1287 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1917 - Nomisma 1166 AG Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1288 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1917 - Nomisma 1166 AG Grading/Status: SPL/SPL+
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1285 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1917 - Nomisma 1166 AG Graffietti Grading/Status: qFDC
San Martino
- Fecha8 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2510 Roma, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900 - 1943) - 2 Lire "Quadriga veloce", 1917, Ag, gr. 10, NC, GIG 104, Grading/Status: qFDC
Roccaro Collezioni
- Fecha29 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 211 Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943, 2 lire 1917 quadriga briosa, Ag, Rif. Gig. 104 - Rarità NC Grading/Status: BB
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha15 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2419 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1917 Quadriga briosa Pag. 740; Mont. 157 R AG Grading/Status: BB+
Numisbalt
- Fecha12 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 711 Italy. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). 2 Lire 1917 R. Silver 9.98 g. KM 55.
Katz Auction
- Fecha12 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1018 Italy 2 Lire 1917 R Key Date KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 10.00 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with full mint luster
GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
- Fecha3 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 574 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1945). 2 Lire 1917. AG. Gig.104. NC Grading/Status: qFDC Notes Diritti d'Asta: 18%
Scuotto Numismatica & ...
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 461 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946). 2 lire 1917 Quadriga. Ar, gr. 10. Pagani 740. FDC. Colpetto. Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 5072 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1917 - Nomisma 1166 AG Lucidata Grading/Status: BB