Italia 2 liras 1917 Víctor Manuel III

Lote 332 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 2 lire Lively Quadriga OBVERSE : VITTORIO.EMANUELE.III.RE.D'ITALIA / Bust of V. E. IIIrd in military uniform, bare head right REVERSE : - / Italy standing on an adorned quadriga with a shield on her left hand and an olive branch in the right. left 1917- ex. L.2 Date : 1917 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,1 Weight [g] : 10,02 Rarity : NC Conservation : XF/UNC Bibliographical references : KM 55, Gig. 103 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Auctiones A73, l283, 19/09/2021 - aUNC - 30 (Hammer Price) NOTES :