Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III
17 Auctions
- Fecha3 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida1 $
Lote 104 Włochy. 1914 2 Lire R Rzym Srebro Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF 9,97 grama
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida12 $
Lote 1880 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. 737; Mont. 154 AG Assieme a 2 lire 1923 - 2 monete Colpetto Grading/Status: SPL Notes Assieme a 2 lire 1923 - 2 monete - Colpetto
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
- Fecha9 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 825 REGNO D’ITALIA Prove e Progetto di Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943. - 2 Lire 1914 PROVA, sabbiata, Esperimento di patinatura. Ag gr. 9,95 Dr. Semibusto del sovrano in uniforme con il collare, a testa scoperta, rivolto a d. Rv. Quattro cavalli scalpitanti trainano un cocchio, ornato da fiori e FERT, su cui poggia l’Italia rappresentata da una figura di donna con scudo e ramo d’ulivo; sopra, PROVA. P. P. - ; Sim. 118a; Luppino ART57 (R4); Mont. 275. Rarissima. Grading/Status: q. FDC Notes Autore: D. Calandra (diritto e rovescio); incisore: A. Motti (rovescio).
Sima Srl
- Fecha25 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1407 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga Briosa. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: QSPL
Coins NB
- Fecha10 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1612 Italy Kingdom 1914 R 2 Lire - Vittorio Emanuele III Silver (.835) Rome Mint (10390007) 9.99g XF KM 55 Estimate: 20 EUR
Katz Auction
- Fecha10 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 660 Italy 2 Lire 1914 R KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 10.02 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with full mint luster and minor hairlines
Katz Auction
- Fecha10 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 661 Italy 2 Lire 1914 R KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 9.96 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+ with luster and hairlines.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2641 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. 737; Mont. 154 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha2 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 778 Italy. AD 1914. 2 Lire 1914 10 g Good Extremely Fine
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha2 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 777 Italy. AD 1914. 2 Lire 1914 10 g Uncirculated
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
- Fecha19 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 360 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). Roma. 2 lire 1914. AR 10 g , 27 mm. D/ VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA, TESTA A DESTRA. R/ l'Italia su quadriga. Gig. 101. BB
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha12 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 681 Italy. AD 1914. 2 Lire 1914 mm, 10 g Nearly Uncirculated
Coins NB
- Fecha11 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1217 Italy Kingdom 1914 R 2 Lire - Vittorio Emanuele III Silver (.835) Rome Mint (10390007) 9.98g AU KM 55 Estimate: 20 EUR
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1278 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1914 - Nomisma 1163 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1279 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1914 - Nomisma 1163 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha30 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1996 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. 737; Mont. 154 AG Segnetti Grading/Status: SPL+ Notes Segnetti
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha30 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1998 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914÷16 Quadriga Briosa AG 3 monete Grading/Status: med. SPL Notes 3 monete -
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha25 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 33314 ITALY. 2 Lire, 1914-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-64. KM-55. Estimate: $100 - $200. Click here for certification details from PCGS. 1914-R年義大利2里拉。羅馬造幣廠。
Katz Auction
- Fecha18 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 859 Italy 2 Lire 1914 R KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 9.97 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha15 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 530 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. P.P. 241; Mont. 274 RRR AG Prova Grading/Status: FDC Notes Prova -