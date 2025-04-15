Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - 17 Auctions, Aukcja 28: Monety, banknoty i pocztówki z Polski i świata - ostatnia aukcja w 2025 roku , Lote 104Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - 17 Auctions, Aukcja 28: Monety, banknoty i pocztówki z Polski i świata - ostatnia aukcja w 2025 roku , Lote 104
17 Auctions
  • Fecha
    3 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    1 $
Lote 104 Włochy. 1914 2 Lire R Rzym Srebro Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: XF 9,97 grama
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1880Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1880
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    24 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    12 $
Lote 1880 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. 737; Mont. 154 AG Assieme a 2 lire 1923 - 2 monete Colpetto Grading/Status: SPL Notes Assieme a 2 lire 1923 - 2 monete - Colpetto
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l., Numismatic Auction n.20, Lote 825
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
  • Fecha
    9 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 825 REGNO D’ITALIA Prove e Progetto di Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943. - 2 Lire 1914 PROVA, sabbiata, Esperimento di patinatura. Ag gr. 9,95 Dr. Semibusto del sovrano in uniforme con il collare, a testa scoperta, rivolto a d. Rv. Quattro cavalli scalpitanti trainano un cocchio, ornato da fiori e FERT, su cui poggia l’Italia rappresentata da una figura di donna con scudo e ramo d’ulivo; sopra, PROVA. P. P. - ; Sim. 118a; Luppino ART57 (R4); Mont. 275. Rarissima. Grading/Status: q. FDC Notes Autore: D. Calandra (diritto e rovescio); incisore: A. Motti (rovescio).
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lote 1407Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lote 1407
Sima Srl
  • Fecha
    25 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1407 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga Briosa. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: QSPL
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Coins NB, E-Auction 47, Lote 1612
Coins NB
  • Fecha
    10 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1612 Italy Kingdom 1914 R 2 Lire - Vittorio Emanuele III Silver (.835) Rome Mint (10390007) 9.99g XF KM 55 Estimate: 20 EUR
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 171, Lote 660
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    10 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 660 Italy 2 Lire 1914 R KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 10.02 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC with full mint luster and minor hairlines
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 171, Lote 661
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    10 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 661 Italy 2 Lire 1914 R KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 9.96 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+ with luster and hairlines.
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2641Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2641
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2641 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. 737; Mont. 154 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 280 | Blue, Lote 778
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    2 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 778 Italy. AD 1914. 2 Lire 1914 10 g Good Extremely Fine
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 280 | Blue, Lote 777
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    2 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 777 Italy. AD 1914. 2 Lire 1914 10 g Uncirculated
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo, E-Live Auction 42, Lote 360
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
  • Fecha
    19 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 360 Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). Roma. 2 lire 1914. AR 10 g , 27 mm. D/ VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA, TESTA A DESTRA. R/ l'Italia su quadriga. Gig. 101. BB
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 277 | Blue, Lote 681
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    12 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 681 Italy. AD 1914. 2 Lire 1914 mm, 10 g Nearly Uncirculated
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Coins NB, E-Auction 42, Lote 1217
Coins NB
  • Fecha
    11 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1217 Italy Kingdom 1914 R 2 Lire - Vittorio Emanuele III Silver (.835) Rome Mint (10390007) 9.98g AU KM 55 Estimate: 20 EUR
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1278Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1278
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1278 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1914 - Nomisma 1163 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1279Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1279
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1279 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 2 Lire 1914 - Nomisma 1163 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lote 1996Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lote 1996
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    30 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1996 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. 737; Mont. 154 AG Segnetti Grading/Status: SPL+ Notes Segnetti
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lote 1998Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lote 1998
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    30 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1998 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914÷16 Quadriga Briosa AG 3 monete Grading/Status: med. SPL Notes 3 monete -
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Collectors Choice Online Auction: Chinese &amp; Asian Coins: Session 3: World Coins Part 2 - Lots 33001-34124, Lote 33314Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, June 2025 Hong Kong (SAR) Collectors Choice Online Auction: Chinese &amp; Asian Coins: Session 3: World Coins Part 2 - Lots 33001-34124, Lote 33314
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    25 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 33314 ITALY. 2 Lire, 1914-R. Rome Mint. Vittorio Emanuele III. PCGS MS-64. KM-55. Estimate: $100 - $200. Click here for certification details from PCGS. 1914-R年義大利2里拉。羅馬造幣廠。
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 161, Lote 859
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    18 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 859 Italy 2 Lire 1914 R KM# 55, N# 7359; Silver 9.97 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; XF+
Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., Auction 117, Lote 530Italia 2 liras 1914 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., Auction 117, Lote 530
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    15 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 530 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 2 Lire 1914 Quadriga briosa Pag. P.P. 241; Mont. 274 RRR AG Prova Grading/Status: FDC Notes Prova -
