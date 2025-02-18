Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida104 $
Lote 2028 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida23 $
Lote 1780 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 2 Lire 1897 Pag. 598; Mont. 43 AG Colpetto - Sigillata Paolo Gabriele Grading/Status: BB+ Notes Colpetto - Sigillata Paolo Gabriele
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha17 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2218 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Graffietto al R/ Grading/Status: BB+
Sima Srl
- Fecha25 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1326 REGNO D’ITALIA UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: QBB
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 3598 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: BB-SPL
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha5 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1875 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Splendida patina Grading/Status: SPL+
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha1 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 417 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 2 Lire - IInd type OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist right - below 1897 REVERSE : - / Crowned coat of arms - above star - side L-2 within a wreath - below R Date : 1897 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,07 Weight [g] : 9,85 Rarity : C Conservation : VF/VF+ Bibliographical references : KM 23, Gigante 32, Cudazzo 1215b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Inasta E111, L3224, 15/04/2024 - VF - 17 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Ancient polishing. O.: tiny scratches - little hits on the rim
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1205 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1206 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: BB+
Sartor Numismatica
- Fecha27 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 239 Savoia - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - MIR 1102b Gig. 32 Ag • In slab NGC MS 64 n. 6287045-006. Grading/Status: FDC
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik
- Fecha17 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1111 Włochy, 2 lire 1897 Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: 2
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha24 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 824 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG In Slab NGC MS 64 n° 2113048-015. Magnifico esemplare. Grading/Status: MS 64
ACM Aste srl
- Fecha8 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 853 Umberto I. 1878-1900. 2 Lire 1897. Ag. Gig. 32. Peso gr. 9,94. Diametro mm. 27. qBB. Grading/Status: qBB Material Ag
Varesi
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 981 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 Roma MIR 1102b Pagani 598 Ag 9,98 g 27 mm q.FDC
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 503 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 2 LIRE 1897 ROMA AG. 9,88 GR. BB
Roccaro Collezioni
- Fecha29 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 189 Umberto I, 1878-1900, 2 lire 1897, Roma, Ag, Rif. Gig. 32 - Rarità C Grading/Status: BB
St James’s Auctions
- Fecha15 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 318 Italy, 2 Lire, 1897 (Rome), Umberto I (1878-1900), bare head with bushy moustache right, rev. crowned shield with cross at centre, denomination ‘2L’ split by shield, wreath surrounding (KM.23), certified and graded by NGC as Mint State 66 plus, perfect strike and centering with high beaded rims, lustrous with pleasing silvery gold toning—a very special example of this short-lived style
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 4990 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: SPL+
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha12 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 4991 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Lucidata Grading/Status: BB
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha18 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2192 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 2 Lire 1897 Pag. 598; Mont. 43 AG Colpetto Grading/Status: BB+ Notes Colpetto