Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I

Lote 318 Italy, 2 Lire, 1897 (Rome), Umberto I (1878-1900), bare head with bushy moustache right, rev. crowned shield with cross at centre, denomination ‘2L’ split by shield, wreath surrounding (KM.23), certified and graded by NGC as Mint State 66 plus, perfect strike and centering with high beaded rims, lustrous with pleasing silvery gold toning—a very special example of this short-lived style