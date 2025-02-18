Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I

Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 2028Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 2028
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    15 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    104 $
Lote 2028 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: qFDC
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1780Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1780
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    24 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    23 $
Lote 1780 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 2 Lire 1897 Pag. 598; Mont. 43 AG Colpetto - Sigillata Paolo Gabriele Grading/Status: BB+ Notes Colpetto - Sigillata Paolo Gabriele
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lote 2218Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 42, Lote 2218
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    17 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2218 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Graffietto al R/ Grading/Status: BB+
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lote 1326Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lote 1326
Sima Srl
  • Fecha
    25 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1326 REGNO D’ITALIA UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897. Ag Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: QBB
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3598Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3598
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3598 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: BB-SPL
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1875Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1875
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1875 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Splendida patina Grading/Status: SPL+
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I - Numismatica Italia, Auction 3, Lote 417
Numismatica Italia
  • Fecha
    1 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 417 ITALY - Kingdom Umberto Ist (1878-1900) 2 Lire - IInd type OBVERSE : UMBERTO I - RE D'ITALIA / Bare head of king Umberto Ist right - below 1897 REVERSE : - / Crowned coat of arms - above star - side L-2 within a wreath - below R Date : 1897 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,07 Weight [g] : 9,85 Rarity : C Conservation : VF/VF+ Bibliographical references : KM 23, Gigante 32, Cudazzo 1215b INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : 1) Inasta E111, L3224, 15/04/2024 - VF - 17 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Ancient polishing. O.: tiny scratches - little hits on the rim
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1205Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1205
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1205 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG  Grading/Status: FDC
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1206Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 40, Lote 1206
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1206 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG  Grading/Status: BB+
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lote 239Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lote 239
Sartor Numismatica
  • Fecha
    27 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 239 Savoia - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - MIR 1102b Gig. 32 Ag • In slab NGC MS 64 n. 6287045-006. Grading/Status: FDC
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik, Aukcja 17 - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik , Lote 1111Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik, Aukcja 17 - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik , Lote 1111
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik
  • Fecha
    17 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1111 Włochy, 2 lire 1897 Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: 2
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lote 824Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lote 824
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    24 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 824 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG In Slab NGC MS 64 n° 2113048-015. Magnifico esemplare. Grading/Status: MS 64
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 35, Lote 853Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 35, Lote 853
ACM Aste srl
  • Fecha
    8 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 853 Umberto I. 1878-1900. 2 Lire 1897. Ag. Gig. 32. Peso gr. 9,94. Diametro mm. 27. qBB.  Grading/Status: qBB Material Ag
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lote 981
Varesi
  • Fecha
    6 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 981 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 Roma MIR 1102b Pagani 598 Ag 9,98 g 27 mm q.FDC
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I - Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro, Auction 36, Lote 503
Numismatica Marcoccia di Marcoccia Alessandro
  • Fecha
    6 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 503 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 2 LIRE 1897 ROMA AG. 9,88 GR. BB
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 5, Lote 189Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 5, Lote 189
Roccaro Collezioni
  • Fecha
    29 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 189 Umberto I, 1878-1900, 2 lire 1897, Roma, Ag, Rif. Gig. 32 - Rarità C Grading/Status: BB
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I - St James’s Auctions, Auction 103, Lote 318
St James’s Auctions
  • Fecha
    15 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 318 Italy, 2 Lire, 1897 (Rome), Umberto I (1878-1900), bare head with bushy moustache right, rev. crowned shield with cross at centre, denomination ‘2L’ split by shield, wreath surrounding (KM.23), certified and graded by NGC as Mint State 66 plus, perfect strike and centering with high beaded rims, lustrous with pleasing silvery gold toning—a very special example of this short-lived style
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 39, Lote 4990Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 39, Lote 4990
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    12 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4990 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Grading/Status: SPL+
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 39, Lote 4991Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 39, Lote 4991
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    12 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4991 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Lire 1897 - Nomisma 1001 AG Lucidata Grading/Status: BB
Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 116, Lote 2192Italia 2 liras 1897 Humberto I, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 116, Lote 2192
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    18 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2192 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 2 Lire 1897 Pag. 598; Mont. 43 AG Colpetto Grading/Status: BB+ Notes Colpetto
