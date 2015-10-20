Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I

Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 625
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    29 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 625 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - Cu, rame rosso - Gigante 57 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Astarte S.A., Web Auction 6, Lote 230
Astarte S.A.
  • Fecha
    9 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 230 ITALY. Kingdom. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 2 Centesimi 1900-R (Copper, 20.14 mm, 2.00 g). Roma. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA Head of King Umberto I facing left, below the neck the initial of the engraver S on truncation. Rev. 2 CENTESIMI 1898 within two branches, one of laurel and the other of oak; above the Star of Italy; mintmark R below. Pagani 629. KM 30. Attractive toning. About Uncirculated.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Artemide Kunstauktionen, e-Live Auction 30, Lote 929
Artemide Kunstauktionen
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 929 Italy. Umberto I (1878-1900). CU 2 centesimi 1900, Rome mint. Pag. (decimali) 624; Mont. 72. CU. 20.00 mm. Encapsulated by Classical Coin Grading MS 62.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - VL Nummus, E-LIVE AUCTION 19, Lote 2691
VL Nummus
  • Fecha
    14 de enero de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2691 Italy Kingdom of Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Rome Without dot after the letter "S". Cu. Montenegro 73. 2.00 g. RR BB.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Rio de la Plata, Online Auction 11, Lote 2194
Rio de la Plata
  • Fecha
    29 de agosto de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2194 Italia. Humberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 R. CU; 15,0mm; 1,0g. KM30 (XF) ($10-20)
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Artemide Auction 59E, Lote 1098
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Fecha
    2 de julio de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1098 Umberto I (1878-1900). 2 centesimi 1900. Pag. 624; Mont. 72. CU. 20.00 mm. Encapsulated by CCG MS 62.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lote 297
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    1 de mayo de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 297 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO -Cu FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, Auction 3 E-Live, Lote 490
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    15 de diciembre de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 490 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO -Cu FDC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 12, Lote 3113
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    2 de octubre de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3113 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1029 CU qFDC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 1005
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    23 de julio de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1005 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1029 CU qFDC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - VL Nummus, E-live auction 11, Lote 2419
VL Nummus
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2019
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2419 Italy Kingdom of Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 Rome without dot, Ø 20 mm Gig. 57a. 2.03 g. A.Unc
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Katz Auction, Auction 18, Lote 454
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    22 de diciembre de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 454 Italy 2 Centesimi 1900 R KM# 30; UNC Red Beautiful Coin
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 4, Lote 4171
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    28 de abril de 2018
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4171 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 - Nomisma 1030 CU Rosso FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 2 centesimi 1900 Humberto I - Nomisma Spa, Auction 53, Lote 2019
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    20 de octubre de 2015
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2019 Umberto I (1878-1900) 2 Centesimi 1900 – Pag. 624; Mont. 72 CU Rame rosso FDC
Similares
Aprende más