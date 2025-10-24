Italia 100 liras 1925 Víctor Manuel III
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha14 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida5190 $
Lote 710 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1925 - Nomisma 1054 AU RR Periziata da La Numismatica di Manfredini P e E come "SPL". Grading/Status: SPL
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida4614 $
Lote 1615 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Vetta d'Italia 1925 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: figura maschile nuda con bandiera sabauda nella mano sinistra e Vittoria alata nella destra - gr. 32,25 - Rara - SPL (Bol. n. R64) (Gig. n. 7) (Mont. n. 12) (Pag. n. 645)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida5767 $
Lote 1613 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Vetta d'Italia 1925 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: figura maschile nuda con bandiera sabauda nella mano sinistra e Vittoria alata nella destra - gr. 32,25 - Rara soprattutto in questa conservazione - Praticamente FDC (Bol. n. R65) (Gig. n. 8) (Mont. n. 17) (Pag. n. 645)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida4614 $
Lote 1614 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire Vetta d'Italia 1925 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: figura maschile nuda con bandiera sabauda nella mano sinistra e Vittoria alata nella destra - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R65) (Gig. n. 17) (Pag. n. 645)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida5767 $
Lote 1479 Vittorio Emanuele II (1849-1861) 100 Lire Vetta d'Italia 1925 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: figura maschile nuda con bandiera sabauda nella mano sinistra e Vittoria alata nella destra - gr. 32,24 - Rara - Satinatura praticamente integra, q.FDC (Bol. n. R65) (Gig. n. 8) (Mont. n. 17) (Pag. n. 645)
NumisCorner
- Fecha28 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida3633 $
Lote 379 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Gold, PCGS, MS61, KM:66 Head of Vittorio Emanuele III, left; below, an oak branch through the iron crown., Heroic running male figure, with the flag of the Kingdom of Italy in his right hand and a small winged Victory in his left, rest his knee on a rock. On the rock is engraved a fasces and the motto "VETTA D'ITALIA"., Graded PCGS MS61. Matte Finish. Issued to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the reign of Vittorio Emanuele III. Multiple marks and scratches from handling. Gold 900 ‰., VITT·EM·III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE - 100 / 1915 - 1918 / VETTA D'ITALIA COUNTRY:Italy KM:66 DENOMINATION:100 Lire YEAR:1925 COIN CONDITION:MS61 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Gold DIAMETER:35 SUBJECT:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS CERTIFICATION NUMBER:50995235 WEIGHT (G):32.27 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Or, PCGS, MS61, KM:66 Tête de Victor Emmanuel III, à gauche; dessous, une branche de chêne traversant une couronne de fer., Une figure masculine héroïque courant, le drapeau du Royaume d'Italie dans la main droite et une petite Victoire ailée dans la main gauche, reposant son genou sur un rocher. Sur le rocher sont gravés un faisceau et la devise "VETTA D'ITALIA", Gradé PCGS MS61. Matte Finish. Monnaie frappée pour le 25ème anniversaire du règne de Victor Emmanuel III. Multiples marques et rayures liées à de la manipulation. Or 900 ‰., VITT·EM·III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE - 100 / 1915 - 1918 / VETTA D'ITALIA PAYS:Italie KM:66 VALEUR FACIALE:100 Lire ANNÉE:1925 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:MS61 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Or DIAMÈTRE:35 THÈME:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry NOM DU RÉGNANT:Victor-Emmanuel III CERTIFICATION:PCGS NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:50995235 POIDS (GR):32.27 Estimate: 6300 EUR
NumisCorner
- Fecha28 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida4325 $
Lote 380 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Gold, NGC, PF62, KM:66 Head of Victor Emmanuel III, left; below, an oak branch within an iron crown., Male figure running left, holding the flag of the Kingdom of Italy in his right hand and a small winged Victory in his left, resting his knee on a rock. On the rock is incused a fasces and the motto "VETTA D'ITALIA"., Graded NGC PF62 MATTE. Matte proof quality. 900‰ gold., VITT•EM•III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE 100 / 1915 - 1918 COUNTRY:Italy KM:66 DENOMINATION:100 Lire YEAR:1925 COIN CONDITION:PF62 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Gold DIAMETER:35 SUBJECT:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:NGC OUR COIN CONDITION COMMENTS:superb quality STRIKE:Proof coinage COIN RARITY:rare PACKAGING:encapsulated coin CERTIFICATION NUMBER:5780061-001 WEIGHT (G):32.25 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Or, NGC, PF62, KM:66 Tête de Victor Emmanuel III, à gauche ; au-dessous, une branche de chêne dans une couronne de fer., Personnage masculin courant vers la gauche, tenant le drapeau du Royaume d'Italie de la main droite et une petite Victoire ailée de la main gauche, posant son genou sur un rocher. Sur le rocher sont gravés une faisceau et la devise "VETTA D'ITALIA"., Gradée NGC PF62 MATTE. Qualité d'épreuve mate. Or 900 ‰, VITT•EM•III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE 100 / 1915 - 1918 PAYS:Italie KM:66 VALEUR FACIALE:100 Lire ANNÉE:1925 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:PF62 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Or DIAMÈTRE:35 THÈME:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry NOM DU RÉGNANT:Victor-Emmanuel III CERTIFICATION:NGC COMMENTAIRE SUR LA QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Superbe qualité FRAPPE:frappe BE RARETÉ DE LA MONNAIE:Rare CONDITIONNEMENT:sous coque NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:5780061-001 POIDS (GR):32.25 Estimate: 7500 EUR
NumisCorner
- Fecha28 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida3114 $
Lote 378 Italy, Vittorio Emanuele III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Gold, PCGS, AU58, KM:66 Head of Vittorio Emanuele III, left; below, an oak branch through the iron crown., Heroic running male figure, with the flag of the Kingdom of Italy in his right hand and a small winged Victory in his left, rest his knee on a rock. On the rock is engraved a fasces and the motto "VETTA D'ITALIA"., Graded PCGS AU58. Issued to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the reign of Vittorio Emanuele III. Small blow at 6 o'clock on the obverse. Multiple marks and scratches from handling. Gold 900 ‰., VITT·EM·III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE - 100 / 1915 - 1918 / VETTA D'ITALIA COUNTRY:Italy KM:66 DENOMINATION:100 Lire YEAR:1925 COIN CONDITION:AU58 MINT NAME:Rome COMPOSITION:Gold DIAMETER:35 SUBJECT:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry RULER NAME:Vittorio Emanuele III CERTIFICATION:PCGS CERTIFICATION NUMBER:50995238 WEIGHT (G):32.28 Italie, Victor-Emmanuel III, 100 Lire, 1925, Rome, Or, PCGS, AU58, KM:66 Tête de Victor Emmanuel III, à gauche; dessous, une branche de chêne traversant une couronne de fer., Une figure masculine héroïque courant, le drapeau du Royaume d'Italie dans la main droite et une petite Victoire ailée dans la main gauche, reposant son genou sur un rocher. Sur le rocher sont gravés un faisceau et la devise "VETTA D'ITALIA"., Gradé PCGS AU58. Monnaie frappée pour le 25ème anniversaire du règne de Victor Emmanuel III. Petit coup à 6h au droit. Multiples marques et rayures liées à de la manipulation. Or 900 ‰., VITT·EM·III RE D'ITALIA / 1900 - 1925, LIRE - 100 / 1915 - 1918 / VETTA D'ITALIA PAYS:Italie KM:66 VALEUR FACIALE:100 Lire ANNÉE:1925 QUALITÉ DE LA MONNAIE:AU58 ATELIER:Rome MÉTAL:Or DIAMÈTRE:35 THÈME:25th year of reign, 10th Anniversary - World War I Entry NOM DU RÉGNANT:Victor-Emmanuel III CERTIFICATION:PCGS NUMÉRO DE CERTIFICATION:50995238 POIDS (GR):32.28 Estimate: 5400 EUR
Beaussant Lefèvre - Expert: Thierry Parsy
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida3460 $
Lote 502 ITALIE Victor Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 100 lire or. 1925. Flan mat. 32,35 g. Fr. 32. Superbe.
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
- Fecha23 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida3724 $
Lote 508 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946. 100 Lire 1925 R, Roma. Vetta d'Italia, 25th anniversary of reign, struck with gold given by the people during World War I. Obv. VITT EM III RE D'ITALIA - 1900 - 1925. Bare head left, oak tree with iron crown of Lombardy below. Rev. LIRE - 100 / VETTA / D'ITALIA / 1915 - 1918. Nude athlete running left, holding banner and statue of Victory, fasces below. Mont. 17; KM 66 ; Fr. 32. AU. 32.25 g. PCGS MS 61
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida7497 $
Lote 740 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1925 - Nomisma 1054 AU RR Minimo colpetto al bordo. Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida9804 $
Lote 739 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1925 - Nomisma 1054 AU RR Periziata da Angelo Bazzoni come "FDC". Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha15 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 509 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1925 - Nomisma 1054 AU RR In slab PCGS MS 64 cod. 38071251. Grading/Status: MS 64
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha15 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 510 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1925 - Nomisma 1054 AU RR Grading/Status: FDC
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1130 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1925. Vetta d'Italia. VIDEOTesta nuda a s. su corona ferrea da cui escono due rami di quercia. R/ Fante vittorioso a s., con bandiera nella mano s. e Vittoriola nella d. Gig. 8. g. 32,19. Diam. mm. 34,93. Oro. q.FDCCon cartellino Numismatica Lago Maggiore (FDC eccezionale).
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 491 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1925. Vetta d’Italia. VIDEOTesta nuda a s. su corona ferrea da cui escono due rami di quercia. R/ Fante vittorioso a s., con bandiera nella mano s. e Vittoriola nella d. Gig. 8. Rara. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 34,95. Oro. Lievissimi graffi. SPL
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 490 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1925. Vetta d’Italia. VIDEOTesta nuda a s. su corona ferrea da cui escono due rami di quercia. R/ Fante vittorioso a s., con bandiera nella mano s. e Vittoriola nella d. Gig. 8. Rara. g. 32,19. Diam. mm. 34,96. Oro. SPL/FDC
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1131 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1925. Vetta d’Italia.Testa nuda a s. su corona ferrea da cui escono due rami di quercia. R/ Fante vittorioso a s., con bandiera nella mano s. e Vittoriola nella d. Gig. 8. Rara. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 34,94. Oro. Segni di contatto sul bordo. SPL/FDCSigillata Gianfranco Erpini (SPL/FDC).
Varesi
- Fecha5 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 321 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1925 "Vetta d'Italia", Roma MIR 1117a Pagani 645 Au 32,26 g 35 mm R • Minimi segnetti sulla patina; esemplare di eccellente conservazione q.FDC
Sima Srl
- Fecha24 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 300 REGNO D’ITALIA - VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 100 Lire 1925 Vetta d’Italia Gig. 8 R AU Oro Gold Perizia Erpini QFDC/FDC Grading/Status: QFDC/FDC