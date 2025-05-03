Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction 2025, Lote 709Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Christmas Auction 2025, Lote 709
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    14 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    6920 $
Lote 709 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1048 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 738Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 738
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    11534 $
Lote 738 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1048 AU In slab NGC MS 64 n° 8583806-008. Grading/Status: MS 64
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Oslo Myntgalleri AS, Auction no. 41, Lote 474
Oslo Myntgalleri AS
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    2939 $
Lote 474 ITALY 100 Lire 1912, Rome. 32.33 g. Fr. 26 Grade: EF-AU
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 486
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 486 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice. VIDEOBusto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,22. Diam. mm. 35,12. Oro. Lievi graffi. SPL/q.FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 1127
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1127 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto raro. g. 32,13. Diam. mm. 35,00. Oro. Graffi da pulizia. SPL
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 487
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 487 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice. VIDEOBusto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto raro. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 35,00. Oro. Lievi graffi e colpetti. Migliore di SPL
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Rhenumis, Auction 15, Lote 632
Rhenumis
  • Fecha
    5 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 632 Europa und Übersee Italien 100 Lire, Gold, 1912, Vittorio Emanuele III., Rom, Fb. 26, kl. Rf., Kratzer, Revers berieben, vz.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - SINCONA AG, Auction 101, Lote 2934
SINCONA AG
  • Fecha
    27 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2934 ITALIEN. Königreich.   Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 100 Lire 1912 R, Roma. Mont. 7 (R2). Pagani 641. Fr. 26. Selten. Nur 4’946 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,946 specimens struck. PCGS MS62. (~€ 5’350/USD 6’250)
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 112 - Numismatics, Lote 201
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Fecha
    25 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 201 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 100 lire 1912, Aratrice, Roma. Oro, n.d. Dritto: Semibusto a sinistra in uniforme; - Rovescio: L'Italia aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gigante 4 Molto raro Rovescio di ottima qualità. Sigillato SPL-FDC dal Perito NIP Cavaliere Francesco.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 295Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 295
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 295 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 100 Lire 1912 Aratrice Pag. 641; Mont. 7 RR (AU g. 32,28) Grading/Status: qFDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Maison R&C, Auction 2, Lote 169
Maison R&C
  • Fecha
    1 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 169 Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 100 lires 1912, R, Rome. Av. Buste en uniforme, la tête nue à gauche. Rv. Allégorie de l'Italie à droite, la tête en arrière, tenant un araire. Fr. 26. 32,20 g. Quelques traces de manipulation sinon Superbe.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 429Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 429
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Fecha
    13 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 429 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 100 lire 1912 Roma av.. Semibusto in uniforme e a testa nuda a sinistra R/ allegoria rappresentante l’Italia agricola, nella mano sinistra un fascio di spighe e con la destra regge l’aratro; ai lati il valore, nell’esergo la data tra il segno di zecca e la stella d’Italia Al rovescio alle ore otto presenta una minuscola imperfezione ma conservazione eccezionale Pagani 641. Montenegro 07. 32.3 g. - Ø 35 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc69
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Astarte S.A., Auction 24, Lote 430
Astarte S.A.
  • Fecha
    10 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 430 Italy. Kingdom of Italy under the House of Savoy. Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946. 100 Lire. 1912. Roma (Gold, 35.04 mm, 32.3 g). VITTORIO - EMANVELE III, Bust of the King left. Rev. REGNO - D'ITALIA / LIRE - 100, Personification of agricultural Italy with plough and bundle of wheat. Pagani 641. Friedberg 26. MIR 1115b. Successful composition designed by Egidio Boninsegna and engraved by Luigi Georgi. Minor, invisible marks. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lote 486
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    28 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 486 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,21. Diam. mm. 34,91. Oro. Impercettibili segni di contatto e striature di zecca. SPLSigillata Angelo Bazzoni (SPL).
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - SINCONA AG, Auction 97, Lote 1629
SINCONA AG
  • Fecha
    26 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1629 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946.   100 Lire 1912 R, Roma. 32.28 g. Mont. 7 (R2). Pagani 641. Fr. 26. Selten. Nur 4'946 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,946 pieces minted. Vorzüglich / Extremely Fine. (~€ 4'210/USD 4'545)
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lote 837Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lote 837
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    24 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 837 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1048 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Taisei Coins Company, May 2025 Auction, Lote 539
Taisei Coins Company
  • Fecha
    24 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 539 Italy. PCGS MS62+. AU. 1912(R). 100 Lire. Emanuele III Gold 100 Lire.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 106, Lote 153
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Fecha
    20 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 153 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 100 lire 1912, Roma. Oro, 32,27 gr. - Diam. 35 mm. Dritto: Semibusto a sinistra, in uniforme; - Rovescio: L'Italia aratrice con aratro e spighe. Nomisma 1048, Gigante 4 Molto raro Lievissimi contatti da produzione ma esemplare di ottima qualità dall'intenso lustro di conio. q.FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61501, Lote 25114Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61501, Lote 25114
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    6 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25114 Sought-After 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III gold 10 Lire 1912-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM47, Fr-29. The rarest issue of the design-identical 20, 50, and 100 Lire denominations. Though this is the most attainable date from the three-year series, premiums remain high for conditionally-scarce representatives such as this. Flashy and sharp in hand, offering almost all the appeal of Gem condition apart from some chatter in the fields. Ex. The Alexander Collection (Heritage Auction 3037, January 2015, Lot 31231) Metal: Gold Diameter: 18mm Weight: 3.2258g AGW: 0.0933oz Mintage: 6,796 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction LXIII, Lote 1149
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Fecha
    3 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1149 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 100 lire 1912 Aratrice. Pag. (decimali) 641; MIR (Savoia) 1115b. AU. 32.27 g. 35 mm. RR. Di alta conservazione. FDC/qFDC.
Similares
Aprende más