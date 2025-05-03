Italia 100 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha14 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida6920 $
Lote 709 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1048 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida11534 $
Lote 738 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1048 AU In slab NGC MS 64 n° 8583806-008. Grading/Status: MS 64
Oslo Myntgalleri AS
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida2939 $
Lote 474 ITALY 100 Lire 1912, Rome. 32.33 g. Fr. 26 Grade: EF-AU
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 486 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice. VIDEOBusto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,22. Diam. mm. 35,12. Oro. Lievi graffi. SPL/q.FDC
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1127 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto raro. g. 32,13. Diam. mm. 35,00. Oro. Graffi da pulizia. SPL
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 487 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice. VIDEOBusto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto raro. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 35,00. Oro. Lievi graffi e colpetti. Migliore di SPL
Rhenumis
- Fecha5 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 632 Europa und Übersee Italien 100 Lire, Gold, 1912, Vittorio Emanuele III., Rom, Fb. 26, kl. Rf., Kratzer, Revers berieben, vz.
SINCONA AG
- Fecha27 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2934 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 100 Lire 1912 R, Roma. Mont. 7 (R2). Pagani 641. Fr. 26. Selten. Nur 4’946 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,946 specimens struck. PCGS MS62. (~€ 5’350/USD 6’250)
Art-Rite S.r.l.
- Fecha25 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 201 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 100 lire 1912, Aratrice, Roma. Oro, n.d. Dritto: Semibusto a sinistra in uniforme; - Rovescio: L'Italia aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gigante 4 Molto raro Rovescio di ottima qualità. Sigillato SPL-FDC dal Perito NIP Cavaliere Francesco.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 295 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 100 Lire 1912 Aratrice Pag. 641; Mont. 7 RR (AU g. 32,28) Grading/Status: qFDC
Maison R&C
- Fecha1 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 169 Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 100 lires 1912, R, Rome. Av. Buste en uniforme, la tête nue à gauche. Rv. Allégorie de l'Italie à droite, la tête en arrière, tenant un araire. Fr. 26. 32,20 g. Quelques traces de manipulation sinon Superbe.
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Fecha13 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 429 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 100 lire 1912 Roma av.. Semibusto in uniforme e a testa nuda a sinistra R/ allegoria rappresentante l’Italia agricola, nella mano sinistra un fascio di spighe e con la destra regge l’aratro; ai lati il valore, nell’esergo la data tra il segno di zecca e la stella d’Italia Al rovescio alle ore otto presenta una minuscola imperfezione ma conservazione eccezionale Pagani 641. Montenegro 07. 32.3 g. - Ø 35 - RR Grading/Status: Fdc69
Astarte S.A.
- Fecha10 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 430 Italy. Kingdom of Italy under the House of Savoy. Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1946. 100 Lire. 1912. Roma (Gold, 35.04 mm, 32.3 g). VITTORIO - EMANVELE III, Bust of the King left. Rev. REGNO - D'ITALIA / LIRE - 100, Personification of agricultural Italy with plough and bundle of wheat. Pagani 641. Friedberg 26. MIR 1115b. Successful composition designed by Egidio Boninsegna and engraved by Luigi Georgi. Minor, invisible marks. Good Extremely Fine. Rare.
Cambi Aste
- Fecha28 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 486 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.100 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,21. Diam. mm. 34,91. Oro. Impercettibili segni di contatto e striature di zecca. SPLSigillata Angelo Bazzoni (SPL).
SINCONA AG
- Fecha26 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1629 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 100 Lire 1912 R, Roma. 32.28 g. Mont. 7 (R2). Pagani 641. Fr. 26. Selten. Nur 4'946 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,946 pieces minted. Vorzüglich / Extremely Fine. (~€ 4'210/USD 4'545)
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha24 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 837 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 100 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1048 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Taisei Coins Company
- Fecha24 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 539 Italy. PCGS MS62+. AU. 1912(R). 100 Lire. Emanuele III Gold 100 Lire.
Art-Rite S.r.l.
- Fecha20 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 153 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 100 lire 1912, Roma. Oro, 32,27 gr. - Diam. 35 mm. Dritto: Semibusto a sinistra, in uniforme; - Rovescio: L'Italia aratrice con aratro e spighe. Nomisma 1048, Gigante 4 Molto raro Lievissimi contatti da produzione ma esemplare di ottima qualità dall'intenso lustro di conio. q.FDC
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25114 Sought-After 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III gold 10 Lire 1912-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM47, Fr-29. The rarest issue of the design-identical 20, 50, and 100 Lire denominations. Though this is the most attainable date from the three-year series, premiums remain high for conditionally-scarce representatives such as this. Flashy and sharp in hand, offering almost all the appeal of Gem condition apart from some chatter in the fields. Ex. The Alexander Collection (Heritage Auction 3037, January 2015, Lot 31231) Metal: Gold Diameter: 18mm Weight: 3.2258g AGW: 0.0933oz Mintage: 6,796 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Fecha3 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1149 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 100 lire 1912 Aratrice. Pag. (decimali) 641; MIR (Savoia) 1115b. AU. 32.27 g. 35 mm. RR. Di alta conservazione. FDC/qFDC.