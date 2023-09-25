Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I

Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lote 1551
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    4 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    4614 $
Lote 1551 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Fondi lucenti, q.FDC (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 4) (Mont. n. 4) (Pag. n. 570)
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 20, Lote 505
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Fecha
    23 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    9932 $
Lote 505 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Obv. UMBERTO I RE D'ITALIA. Bare head left. Rev. Crowned coat of arms within laurel-oak wreath, value on either side. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. NGC MS 62
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 714Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 714
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    4614 $
Lote 714 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Ex asta Aurora 31 del 01/03/2024, lotto 227, realizzo € 5.750 + diritti. Grading/Status: qSPL
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Oslo Myntgalleri AS, Auction no. 41, Lote 473
Oslo Myntgalleri AS
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    2939 $
Lote 473 ITALY 100 lire 1888, Rome. 32.35 g. Cleaned. Edge nicks. Pagani 570, Ex. Künker 328, 10.10.2019, lot 5175 Grade: EF
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 713Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 713
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    4614 $
Lote 713 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL+
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1850Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 74, Lote 1850
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1850 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Esemplare di altissima qualità  Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lote 35467Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lote 35467
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    27 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 35467 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1888-R AU58 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18, Pag-570. A lovely, near-Mint State example from a short vintage, exhibiting a sharp strike on a wide flan. A few storage nicks determine the grade. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 6:54AM CT) Mintage: 1,169 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Numismatica Ars Classica Spa, Auction 157, Lote 629
Numismatica Ars Classica Spa
  • Fecha
    10 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 629 Savoia. Umberto I re d'Italia, 1878-1900   Da 100 lire 1888, AV. Pagani 570. MIR 1096d. Friedberg 18. Molto rara. Migliore di Spl In slab NGC MS 61, certificato n. 8358339-003.
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Spink , Auction 25004, Lote 334Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Spink , Auction 25004, Lote 334
Spink
  • Fecha
    3 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 334 (g) NGC AU55 | Italy, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100-Lire, 1888 R, bare head left, rev. crowned shield and Garter, within wreath, edge milled, 32.25g, 6h (Fr. 18; KM 22), small edge knock and light scattering of contact marks, to otherwise near brilliant fields, about extremely fine, one of only 1,169 struck, in NGC holder, graded AU55 (Cert. #8222308-008). https://www.ngccoin.uk/certlookup/8222308-008/55/ Estimate: £3000 - £3500
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 99 - Numismatics, Lote 170
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Fecha
    13 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 170 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1888. Oro - 32,32 gr. Dritto: Testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA. - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con il Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e di quercia; in alto una stella raggiante. Gigante 4 Molto raro Due lievi colpetti al bordo, ma bell'esemplare con fondi lucenti. m.SPL
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Aureo & Calicó, S.L., Auction 448, Lote 457
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
  • Fecha
    13 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 457 * Italy. 1888. Umberto I. R (Roma). 100 lire. (Fr.18) (KM. 22). Mintage of 1169 examples. Light small scrapes. Nice. Rare. AU. 32.30 g. EBC. Coin exempt from the payment of export fees. Estimate: 8000 EUR
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - SINCONA AG, Auction 94, Lote 1941
SINCONA AG
  • Fecha
    22 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1941 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. 32.25 g. Mont. 4 (R2). Pagani 570. Fr. 18. Sehr selten. Nur 1'169 Exemplare geprägt / Very rare. Only 1,169 pieces struck. NGC AU58. (~€ 5'210/USD 5'815)
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 113, Lote 812
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    5 de septiembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 812 SAVOIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire 1888 Pag. 570; Mont. 4 RR (AU g. 32,27) Qualche restauro al bordo BB
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Lote 699Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Sima Srl, Auction 3, Lote 699
Sima Srl
  • Fecha
    1 de abril de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 699 Regno D’ITALIA - Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Gig. 4, RR, Au, Oro Gold In Slab NGC MS 60. Bellissima moneta coi fondi lucenti Grading/Status: MS 60
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lote 1953Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lote 1953
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1953 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 lire 1888 - Nomisma 973 AU RR Minimi segnetti al D/ Grading/Status: SPL/SPL+
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 31, Lote 227
Aurora Numismatica
  • Fecha
    1 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 227 Regno d'Italia, Umberto I (1878-1900), 100 Lire 1888, Tiratura: 1169, RR Au 35 mm , q.SPL
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Chaponnière & Firmenich SA, Auction 17, Lote 470
Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
  • Fecha
    19 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 470 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Umberto I, 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1888 R, Roma. Mont. 04; KM 22; Fr. 18. AU. 32.26 g. 1169 ex. - NGC MS 62 Certificate No: 4725402-014
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Cambi Aste, Auction 881, Lote 1233
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    8 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1233 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900., 100 Lire 1888. Testa a s. R/ Stemma. Gig. 4. Molto rara. g. 32,23. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto e pulizia. SPL/FDC Cartellino Numismatica Bobba. Estimate: EUR 4000 - 4500
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Anverso - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Lote 143Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I, Reverso - Warin Global Investments, Online Auction 41, Lote 143
Warin Global Investments
  • Fecha
    3 de octubre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 143 Italy. Umberto I (1878 - 1900). 100 Lire 1888-R. PCGS AU53. Roma. Mintages of 1,169 pieces only. Very Rare. KM-22 Gold. 35 mm. 32.25 gr. (900‰).
Italia 100 liras 1888 Humberto I - Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG, Auction 391, Lote 382
Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG
  • Fecha
    25 de septiembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 382 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH ITALIEN. Umberto I., 1878-1900   100 Lire 1888 R, Rom. 29,03 g Feingold. Fb. 18; Pagani 570; Schl. 58. R Nur 1.169 Exemplare geprägt. Hübscher Prägeglanz, winz. Randfehler, vorzüglich +
