Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I
San Martino
- Fecha6 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida4498 $
Lote 261 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire, 1883, Au, gr. 32,27, R, Gig. 3 Grading/Status: qSPL Notes colpetti al bordo
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida4614 $
Lote 1549 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni sui fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida4383 $
Lote 712 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Nomisma 972 AU R Graffietto. Grading/Status: SPL+
Münzenonline
- Fecha21 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida5586 $
Lote 305 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck.leichte Haarlinien sonst fast unzirkuliert
Soler y Llach S.L.
- Fecha19 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida5790 $
Lote 858 WORLD COINS: ITALY Italy 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . 32,18 grs. AU. (Rayitas). RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. MBC+.
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 453 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,22. Diam. mm. 35,15. Oro. Graffi e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. SPL
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 454 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 35,16. Oro. Colpo al rovescio e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. Migliore di SPL
VL Nummus
- Fecha12 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1125 Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) World coins, Kingdom. 100 Lire, 1883. , cleaned, Au. Rome Gr. 31,96 Fr. 18 BB/q.SPL
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha27 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 33191 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS62 Prooflike NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18. The lovely Prooflike surfaces offer an abundance of reflectivity while the full strike leaves in place every nuance carved into the original engraving, including in the king's hair as well as the reverse shield and wreath. Metal: Gold Diameter: 35mm Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 7:54AM CT) Mintage: 4,219 Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000. Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Fecha13 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 399 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I 1878-1900 - 100 lire 1883 Roma av. Testa nuda a sinistra, in basso la data R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, ai lati il valore; il tutto entro due rami d’alloro e quercia CNI 11. Pagani 569. Montenegro 03. 32.1 g. - Ø 35 - R Grading/Status: Fdc65
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha5 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1409 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,23 - Rara - Lievi colpetti al contorno, SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha5 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1408 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, ma con fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha5 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1407 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 35,24 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Cambi Aste
- Fecha28 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 476 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,21. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC VIDEO
SINCONA AG
- Fecha26 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1624 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck. NGC MS62. (~€ 3'685/USD 3'975)
Art-Rite S.r.l.
- Fecha20 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 145 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1883, Roma. Oro, 32,30 gr. - Diam. 35 mm. Dritto: testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA (Filippo Speranza, incisore); - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e quercia, in alto una stella raggiante. Nomisma 972, Gigante 3 Raro Bellissimo esemplare dai fondi lucenti. q.FDC
Soler y Llach S.L.
- Fecha14 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 948 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins Empire 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . ROMA . 32,24 grs. AU (900). (Pequeños golpecitos y rayitas). Bella con brillo original. RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. Tirada: 4.219 piezas. EBC+ Prooflike. Ex Áureo & Calicó 268 - 03 junio 2015, n. 1679.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha21 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 34713 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3, Fr-18. Mintage: 4,219. Featuring almost-Prooflike qualities that have been subdued by wisping across the surfaces. The detail of the strike is exceptional and shows no sign of erosion. Bright and attractive. Ex. Heritage Auctions #3115 (May 2024, Lot 32679) Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,571.52 Gold Spot: $2,755/oz (01-22-2025) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Stack's Bowers
- Fecha18 de enero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 32193 ITALY. 100 Lire, 1883-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. NGC MS-62 Prooflike. Fr-18; KM-22; Gig-3; Mont-03. Mintage: 4,219. An alluring Prooflike example of this hefty and famous Italian type, offering rich brilliance and sharp details throughout. As such an appealing example of an extremely difficult date, we expect stiff competition for this piece. Estimate: $5,000 - $7,500. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha2 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25198 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R AU55 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3. Mintage: 4,219. A lightly handled example of this favored large-format Umberto gold issue. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,462.31 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.