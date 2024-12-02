Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I

Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Anverso - San Martino, Auction n.7, Lote 261Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Reverso - San Martino, Auction n.7, Lote 261
  • Fecha
    6 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    4498 $
Lote 261 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 100 Lire, 1883, Au, gr. 32,27, R, Gig. 3 Grading/Status: qSPL Notes colpetti al bordo
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lote 1549
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    4 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    4614 $
Lote 1549 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni sui fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 712Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 712
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    4383 $
Lote 712 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Nomisma 972 AU R Graffietto. Grading/Status: SPL+
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Münzenonline, Auktion Nr.36, Lote 305
Münzenonline
  • Fecha
    21 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    5586 $
Lote 305 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900. 100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck.leichte Haarlinien sonst fast unzirkuliert
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction Numismatics, Lote 858
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Fecha
    19 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    5790 $
Lote 858 WORLD COINS: ITALY Italy 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . 32,18 grs. AU. (Rayitas). RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. MBC+.
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 453
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 453 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,22. Diam. mm. 35,15. Oro. Graffi e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. SPL
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 454
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 454 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883. VIDEOTesta a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,20. Diam. mm. 35,16. Oro. Colpo al rovescio e segni di contatto. Fondi brillanti. Migliore di SPL
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - VL Nummus, Online Auction 29, Lote 1125
VL Nummus
  • Fecha
    12 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1125 Italy Umberto I (1878-1900) World coins, Kingdom. 100 Lire, 1883. , cleaned, Au. Rome Gr. 31,96 Fr. 18 BB/q.SPL
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lote 33191Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3125, Lote 33191
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    27 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 33191 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS62 Prooflike NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Fr-18. The lovely Prooflike surfaces offer an abundance of reflectivity while the full strike leaves in place every nuance carved into the original engraving, including in the king's hair as well as the reverse shield and wreath. Metal: Gold Diameter: 35mm Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $3,129.69 Gold Spot: $3,353/oz (07-29-2025 7:54AM CT) Mintage: 4,219 Estimate: $6,000 - $8,000. Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 399Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 399
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Fecha
    13 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 399 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I 1878-1900 - 100 lire 1883 Roma av. Testa nuda a sinistra, in basso la data R/ stemma di Savoia coronato e fregiato del Collare dell’Annunziata, ai lati il valore; il tutto entro due rami d’alloro e quercia CNI 11. Pagani 569. Montenegro 03. 32.1 g. - Ø 35 - R Grading/Status: Fdc65
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lote 1409
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    5 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1409 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a destra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,23 - Rara - Lievi colpetti al contorno, SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lote 1408
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    5 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1408 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 32,25 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, ma con fondi lucenti, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 47, Lote 1407
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    5 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1407 Umberto I (1878-1900) 100 Lire 1883 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: stemma di Casa Savoia coronato e circondato dal Collare dell'Annunziata - gr. 35,24 - Rara - Lievi segni di contatto, migliore di SPL (Bol. n. R22) (Gig. n. 3) (Mont. n. 3) (Pag. n. 569)
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lote 476
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    28 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 476 REGNO D'ITALIA. UMBERTO I DI SAVOIA, 1878-1900.100 Lire 1883.Testa a s. R/ Stemma sabaudo coronato. Gig. 3. Raro. g. 32,21. Diam. mm. 35,07. Oro. Lievi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC VIDEO
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - SINCONA AG, Auction 97, Lote 1624
SINCONA AG
  • Fecha
    26 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1624 ITALIEN. Königreich. Umberto I. 1878-1900.   100 Lire 1883 R, Roma. 32.27 g. Mont. 3 (R). Pagani 569. Fr. 18. Selten. Nur 4'219 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 4,219 pieces struck. NGC MS62. (~€ 3'685/USD 3'975)
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 106, Lote 145
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Fecha
    20 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 145 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) - 100 lire 1883, Roma. Oro, 32,30 gr. - Diam. 35 mm. Dritto: testa nuda a sinistra, nel taglio del collo SPERANZA (Filippo Speranza, incisore); - Rovescio: Stemma crociato e coronato, con Collare dell'Annunziata, tra rami di lauro e quercia, in alto una stella raggiante. Nomisma 972, Gigante 3 Raro Bellissimo esemplare dai fondi lucenti. q.FDC
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I - Soler y Llach S.L., Auction 1138, Lote 948
Soler y Llach S.L.
  • Fecha
    14 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 948 WORLD COINS: ITALY World Coins Empire 100 Lire . 1883-R . UMBERTO I . ROMA . 32,24 grs. AU (900). (Pequeños golpecitos y rayitas). Bella con brillo original. RARA. Fr-18; KM-22. Tirada: 4.219 piezas. EBC+ Prooflike. Ex Áureo & Calicó 268 - 03 junio 2015, n. 1679.
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lote 34713Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #3122, Lote 34713
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    21 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 34713 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R MS61 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3, Fr-18. Mintage: 4,219. Featuring almost-Prooflike qualities that have been subdued by wisping across the surfaces. The detail of the strike is exceptional and shows no sign of erosion. Bright and attractive. Ex. Heritage Auctions #3115 (May 2024, Lot 32679) Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,571.52 Gold Spot: $2,755/oz (01-22-2025) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Anverso - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Lote 32193Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Reverso - Stack's Bowers, January 2025 NYINC Showcase Auction - Session 3: World Coins Part 2: German East Africa to United States of America - Lots 32001-32395, Lote 32193
Stack's Bowers
  • Fecha
    18 de enero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 32193 ITALY. 100 Lire, 1883-R. Rome Mint. Umberto I. NGC MS-62 Prooflike. Fr-18; KM-22; Gig-3; Mont-03. Mintage: 4,219. An alluring Prooflike example of this hefty and famous Italian type, offering rich brilliance and sharp details throughout. As such an appealing example of an extremely difficult date, we expect stiff competition for this piece. Estimate: $5,000 - $7,500. Click here for certification details from NGC.
Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25198Italia 100 liras 1883 Humberto I, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61445, Lote 25198
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25198 Umberto I gold 100 Lire 1883-R AU55 NGC, Rome mint, KM22, Mont-3, Gig-3. Mintage: 4,219. A lightly handled example of this favored large-format Umberto gold issue. Metal: Gold Weight: 32.258g AGW: 0.9334oz Melt Value: $2,462.31 Gold Spot: $2,638/oz (12-02-2024) Mintage: 4,219 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
