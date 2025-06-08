Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha15 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida173 $
Lote 2041 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928 - Nomisma 1112 AG Una rosetta. Minimi colpetti al bordo. Grading/Status: FDC
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida104 $
Lote 1823 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Colpetto Grading/Status: BB Notes Colpetto
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha24 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida17 $
Lote 1822 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Colpetto Grading/Status: qBB Notes Colpetto
Sima Srl
- Fecha25 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1364 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga * 1928. Ag NC Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: MB
Bertolami Fine Art
- Fecha15 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1419 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1928 * biga. Gig. 57; Ag; 10gr. Grading/Status: BB
Roccaro Collezioni
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 164 Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943, 10 lire 1928*, biga, Ag, Rif. Gig. 57 - Rarità NC Grading/Status: BB/SPL
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 317 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Qualche segnetto Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC Notes Qualche segnetto
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2582 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Grading/Status: SPL
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2585 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Grading/Status: BB+
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 3617 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928* - Nomisma 1112; Pag. 693 AG Minimi colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Katz Auction
- Fecha16 de agosto de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 998 Italy 10 Lire 1928 R KM# 68.1, N# 10490; 1 rosette on the edge; Silver 10.03 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC, luster
Numismatica Italia
- Fecha11 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 329 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 10 lire biga - * on the edge OBVERSE : VITT·EM·III· RE·D'ITALIA· / Bare head of King V. E. IIIrd left REVERSE : - /Italy holding fasces with her left arm on a rampant biga to left - ex 1928 L.10 R Date : 1928 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,11 Weight [g] : 9,86 Rarity : NC Conservation : aVF Bibliographical references : KM 68.1, Gig. 57 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Inasta E106, L2435, 25/04/2023 - aVF - 30 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Hits on the edge
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 904 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1928 *. Pag. (decimali) 693; MIR (Savoia) 1132e. AG. 9.96 g. 27.5 mm. qFDC/FDC.
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 920 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). Lotto di tre (3) monete da 10 lire: 1926, 1928*, 1929**. AG.
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 932 Italy. AD 1928. 10 Lire 1928 mm, 10 g Very Fine
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha30 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1966 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Grading/Status: BB
ACM Aste srl
- Fecha26 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 656 Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 10 lire 1928 1 rosetta. Ag. Gig. 57. Peso gr. 9,83. Diametro mm. 27. MB. Colpi. NC. Grading/Status: MB Material Ag
Rio de la Plata
- Fecha10 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2977 Italia (Reino) Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928 R. Ceca de Roma. Plata 800; 27.0mm; 9.95g. KM68. (VF+) Estimate: 40 - 60 USD
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha9 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 408 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928* - Nomisma 1112 NC Grading/Status: FDC
San Martino
- Fecha8 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2485 Roma, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900 - 1943) - 10 Lire "Biga", 1928, Ag, gr. 10, NC, GIG 57, 1 rosetta Grading/Status: BB