Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 2041Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 11, Lote 2041
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    15 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    173 $
Lote 2041 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928 - Nomisma 1112 AG Una rosetta. Minimi colpetti al bordo. Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1823Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1823
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    24 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    104 $
Lote 1823 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Colpetto Grading/Status: BB Notes Colpetto
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1822Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 120, Lote 1822
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    24 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    17 $
Lote 1822 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Colpetto Grading/Status: qBB Notes Colpetto
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lote 1364Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Sima Srl, E-Live Auction 1, Lote 1364
Sima Srl
  • Fecha
    25 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1364 REGNO D’ITALIA VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) 10 Lire Biga * 1928. Ag NC Spedizione solo in Italia. Shipping only to Italy Grading/Status: MB
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III - Bertolami Fine Art, Auction 351, Lote 1419
Bertolami Fine Art
  • Fecha
    15 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1419 REGNO D'ITALIA. Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1928 * biga. Gig. 57; Ag; 10gr. Grading/Status: BB
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 7, Lote 164Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Roccaro Collezioni, E-Live Auction 7, Lote 164
Roccaro Collezioni
  • Fecha
    13 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 164 Vittorio Emanuele III, 1900-1943, 10 lire 1928*, biga, Ag, Rif. Gig. 57 - Rarità NC Grading/Status: BB/SPL
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 317Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 317
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 317 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Qualche segnetto Grading/Status: SPL+/qFDC Notes Qualche segnetto
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2582Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2582
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2582 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Grading/Status: SPL
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2585Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 119, Lote 2585
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2585 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 ** Biga Pag. 693a; Mont. 92 RRR AG Grading/Status: BB+
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3617Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, E-Live Auction 41, Lote 3617
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    8 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 3617 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928* - Nomisma 1112; Pag. 693 AG Minimi colpetti al bordo Grading/Status: qFDC/FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 166, Lote 998
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    16 de agosto de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 998 Italy 10 Lire 1928 R KM# 68.1, N# 10490; 1 rosette on the edge; Silver 10.03 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; UNC, luster
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Italia, Auction 2, Lote 329
Numismatica Italia
  • Fecha
    11 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 329 ITALY - Kingdom Victor Emmanuel IIIrd (1900 - 1943) 10 lire biga - * on the edge OBVERSE : VITT·EM·III· RE·D'ITALIA· / Bare head of King V. E. IIIrd left REVERSE : - /Italy holding fasces with her left arm on a rampant biga to left - ex 1928 L.10 R Date : 1928 Mint : R - Rome Material : Ag Diameter [mm] : 27,11 Weight [g] : 9,86 Rarity : NC Conservation : aVF Bibliographical references : KM 68.1, Gig. 57 INDICATIVE AUCTION VALUE (if available) : Inasta E106, L2435, 25/04/2023 - aVF - 30 (Hammer Price) NOTES : Hits on the edge
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction 71E, Lote 904
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 904 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). 10 lire 1928 *. Pag. (decimali) 693; MIR (Savoia) 1132e. AG. 9.96 g. 27.5 mm. qFDC/FDC.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III - Artemide Aste s.r.l., Auction 71E, Lote 920
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 920 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943). Lotto di tre (3) monete da 10 lire: 1926, 1928*, 1929**. AG.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 276 | Blue, Lote 932
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 932 Italy. AD 1928. 10 Lire 1928 mm, 10 g Very Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lote 1966Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 118, Lote 1966
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    30 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1966 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1928 * Biga Pag. 693; Mont. 91 NC AG Grading/Status: BB
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 36, Lote 656Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - ACM Aste srl, Numismatic Auction 36, Lote 656
ACM Aste srl
  • Fecha
    26 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 656 Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 10 lire 1928 1 rosetta. Ag. Gig. 57. Peso gr. 9,83. Diametro mm. 27. MB. Colpi. NC. Grading/Status: MB Material Ag
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III - Rio de la Plata, Online Auction 22, Lote 2977
Rio de la Plata
  • Fecha
    10 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2977 Italia (Reino) Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928 R. Ceca de Roma. Plata 800; 27.0mm; 9.95g. KM68. (VF+) Estimate: 40 - 60 USD
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 10, Lote 408Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, E-Live Auction 10, Lote 408
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    9 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 408 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1928* - Nomisma 1112 NC Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - San Martino, E-Live Auction 5, Lote 2485Italia 10 liras 1928 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - San Martino, E-Live Auction 5, Lote 2485
San Martino
  • Fecha
    8 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2485 Roma, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900 - 1943) - 10 Lire "Biga", 1928, Ag, gr. 10, NC, GIG 57, 1 rosetta Grading/Status: BB
Similares
Aprende más