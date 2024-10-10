Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III
Bolaffi S.p.A.
- Fecha4 de diciembre de 2025
- Precio de salida5767 $
Lote 1574 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire Aratrice 1912 NGC MS 64 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra - Rovescio: allegoria dell'Italia agricola con aratro e fascio di spighe - Rara - Cert. #8585053-010 (Bol. n. R46) (Gig. n. 52) (Mont. n. 58) (Pag. n. 688)
Katz Auction
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida58 $
Lote 229 Italy 10 Lire 1912 R KM# 47, N# 51453; Gold (.900) 3.22 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 6796 pcs.; AUNC with mint luster & minor hairlines.
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha22 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida6920 $
Lote 769 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU R Certificata ISNI come "FDC 65". Grading/Status: FDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha15 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 518 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Minima screpolatura interna ma di conservazione eccezionale Grading/Status: FDC
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 506 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 52. Rarissimo. g. 3,21. Diam. mm. 19,03. Oro. Lievissimi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC
Cambi Aste
- Fecha11 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1155 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice. VIDEOBusto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 1652. Rara. g. 3,22. Diam. mm. 19,02. Oro. Lievissimi graffi. SPL/FDC
Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
- Fecha6 de noviembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2057 ITALIE, Royaume, Victor Emmanuel III (1900-1946), AV 10 lire, 1912 R, Rome. M. 58; G. 52; Fr. 29. Extrêmement rare. Petite tache au droit. Légèrement nettoyé. Superbe Extremely Fine
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
- Fecha13 de junio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 453 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 10 lire 1912 Roma av.. Semibusto in uniforme con testa nuda a sinistra R/ allegoria dell’Italia agricola con un fascio di spighe nella sinistra e un aratro nella destra Pagani 688. Montenegro 58. 3.22 g. - Ø 19 - RRR Grading/Status: Fdc69
Cambi Aste
- Fecha28 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 538 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 52. Rarissimo. g. 3,22. Diam. mm. 18,97. Oro. q.FDCSigillata Angelo Bazzoni (FDC).
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha24 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 859 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1078 AU R Grading/Status: qFDC
Heritage Auctions
- Fecha6 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida—
- Precio de venta
Lote 25114 Sought-After 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III gold 10 Lire 1912-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM47, Fr-29. The rarest issue of the design-identical 20, 50, and 100 Lire denominations. Though this is the most attainable date from the three-year series, premiums remain high for conditionally-scarce representatives such as this. Flashy and sharp in hand, offering almost all the appeal of Gem condition apart from some chatter in the fields. Ex. The Alexander Collection (Heritage Auction 3037, January 2015, Lot 31231) Metal: Gold Diameter: 18mm Weight: 3.2258g AGW: 0.0933oz Mintage: 6,796 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
InAsta S.p.A.
- Fecha15 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 522 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1912 Aratrice Pag. 688; Mont. 52 RRR (AU g. 3,23) Grading/Status: FDC/qFDC
Nomisma Spa
- Fecha10 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 887 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Hairlines da pulitura Grading/Status: qFDC
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha23 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 854 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Aurora Numismatica
- Fecha18 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 269 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 10 Lire 1912, RRR Au 19 mm, 3,22 g, in Slab NGC MS63
Varesi
- Fecha18 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 223 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 "Aratrice", R, Roma MIR 1131b Pagani 688 Au 3,22 g circa 19 mm circa RR • Sigillata FDC da Numismatica Lago Maggiore
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 2315 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Da montatura. Grading/Status: qSPL
Nomisma Aste
- Fecha16 de noviembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1428 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
SINCONA AG
- Fecha22 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1958 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946. 10 Lire 1912 R, Roma. 3.22 g. Mont. 58 (R3). Pagani 688. Fr. 29. Selten. Nur 6'796 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 6,796 pieces struck. Kleine Kratzer / Small scratches. Vorzüglich / Extremely Fine. (~€ 1'040/USD 1'165)
Art-Rite S.r.l.
- Fecha10 de octubre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 196 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 10 lire 1912.Oro - n.d. Dirtto: Semibusto a sinistra in uniforme. - Rovescio: L'Italia aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gigante 52 Rarissimo Esemplare di notevole qualità. Sigillato NGC MS64 Certificato NGC n. 6640187-002