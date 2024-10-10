Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III

Lote 25114 Sought-After 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III gold 10 Lire 1912-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM47, Fr-29. The rarest issue of the design-identical 20, 50, and 100 Lire denominations. Though this is the most attainable date from the three-year series, premiums remain high for conditionally-scarce representatives such as this. Flashy and sharp in hand, offering almost all the appeal of Gem condition apart from some chatter in the fields. Ex. The Alexander Collection (Heritage Auction 3037, January 2015, Lot 31231) Metal: Gold Diameter: 18mm Weight: 3.2258g AGW: 0.0933oz Mintage: 6,796 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.