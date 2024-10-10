Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Bolaffi S.p.A., Coin Auction 48, Lote 1574
Bolaffi S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    4 de diciembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    5767 $
Lote 1574 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire Aratrice 1912 NGC MS 64 - Zecca: Roma - Diritto: effigie del Re a sinistra  - Rovescio: allegoria dell'Italia agricola con aratro e fascio di spighe - Rara - Cert. #8585053-010 (Bol. n. R46) (Gig. n. 52) (Mont. n. 58) (Pag. n. 688)
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 175, Lote 229
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    58 $
Lote 229 Italy 10 Lire 1912 R KM# 47, N# 51453; Gold (.900) 3.22 g.; Vittorio Emanuele III; Rome Mint; Mintage 6796 pcs.; AUNC with mint luster & minor hairlines.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 769Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 11, Lote 769
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    6920 $
Lote 769 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU R Certificata ISNI come "FDC 65". Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 75, Lote 518Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 75, Lote 518
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    15 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 518 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Minima screpolatura interna ma di conservazione eccezionale Grading/Status: FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 506
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 506 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 52. Rarissimo. g. 3,21. Diam. mm. 19,03. Oro. Lievissimi segni di contatto. SPL/FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1066, Lote 1155
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1155 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice. VIDEOBusto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 1652. Rara. g. 3,22. Diam. mm. 19,02. Oro. Lievissimi graffi. SPL/FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a., Auction 163, Lote 2057
Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
  • Fecha
    6 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2057 ITALIE, Royaume, Victor Emmanuel III (1900-1946), AV 10 lire, 1912 R, Rome. M. 58; G. 52; Fr. 29. Extrêmement rare. Petite tache au droit. Légèrement nettoyé. Superbe Extremely Fine
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 453Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Casa d'Aste Montenegro, Numismatic Auction 24, Lote 453
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
  • Fecha
    13 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 453 Regno d'Italia - Vittorio Emanuele III 1900-1946 - 10 lire 1912 Roma av.. Semibusto in uniforme con testa nuda a sinistra R/ allegoria dell’Italia agricola con un fascio di spighe nella sinistra e un aratro nella destra Pagani 688. Montenegro 58. 3.22 g. - Ø 19 - RRR Grading/Status: Fdc69
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Cambi Aste, Live Auction 1024, Lote 538
Cambi Aste
  • Fecha
    28 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 538 REGNO D'ITALIA. VITTORIO EMANUELE III DI SAVOIA, 1900-1946.10 Lire 1912. Aratrice.Busto a s. R/ L'Italia come aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gig. 52. Rarissimo. g. 3,22. Diam. mm. 18,97. Oro. q.FDCSigillata Angelo Bazzoni (FDC).
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lote 859Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 10, Lote 859
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    24 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 859 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1078 AU R Grading/Status: qFDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61501, Lote 25114Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Heritage Auctions, Auction #61501, Lote 25114
Heritage Auctions
  • Fecha
    6 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 25114 Sought-After 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele III gold 10 Lire 1912-R MS64 NGC, Rome mint, KM47, Fr-29. The rarest issue of the design-identical 20, 50, and 100 Lire denominations. Though this is the most attainable date from the three-year series, premiums remain high for conditionally-scarce representatives such as this. Flashy and sharp in hand, offering almost all the appeal of Gem condition apart from some chatter in the fields. Ex. The Alexander Collection (Heritage Auction 3037, January 2015, Lot 31231) Metal: Gold Diameter: 18mm Weight: 3.2258g AGW: 0.0933oz Mintage: 6,796 Note for clients in the European Union: This lot is considered by the European Union to be “investment gold”. We believe that it meets the criteria established in Article 344(1), point (2) of Council Directive 2006/112/EC and thus should be exempt from import VAT regardless of the selling price. Any questions or concerns about VAT should be addressed to your accountant or local tax authority.
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., Auction 117, Lote 522Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., Auction 117, Lote 522
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    15 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 522 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Lire 1912 Aratrice Pag. 688; Mont. 52 RRR (AU g. 3,23) Grading/Status: FDC/qFDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lote 887Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 72, Lote 887
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    10 de abril de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 887 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Hairlines da pulitura Grading/Status: qFDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 854Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 9, Lote 854
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 854 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Grading/Status: qFDC-FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Aurora Numismatica, Auction Aurora 33, Lote 269
Aurora Numismatica
  • Fecha
    18 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 269 Regno d'Italia, Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943), 10 Lire 1912, RRR Au 19 mm, 3,22 g, in Slab NGC MS63
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 84, Lote 223
Varesi
  • Fecha
    18 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 223 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 "Aratrice", R, Roma MIR 1131b Pagani 688 Au 3,22 g circa 19 mm circa RR • Sigillata FDC da Numismatica Lago Maggiore
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 2315Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 2315
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2315 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Da montatura. Grading/Status: qSPL
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1428Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Aste, Auction 8, Lote 1428
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    16 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1428 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Lire 1912 - Nomisma 1102 AU RR Grading/Status: SPL-FDC
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - SINCONA AG, Auction 94, Lote 1958
SINCONA AG
  • Fecha
    22 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1958 ITALIEN. Königreich. Vittorio Emanuele III. 1900-1946.   10 Lire 1912 R, Roma. 3.22 g. Mont. 58 (R3). Pagani 688. Fr. 29. Selten. Nur 6'796 Exemplare geprägt / Rare. Only 6,796 pieces struck. Kleine Kratzer / Small scratches. Vorzüglich / Extremely Fine. (~€ 1'040/USD 1'165)
Similares
Aprende más
Italia 10 liras 1912 Víctor Manuel III - Art-Rite S.r.l., Auction 90 - Numismatics, Lote 196
Art-Rite S.r.l.
  • Fecha
    10 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 196 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1943) - 10 lire 1912.Oro - n.d. Dirtto: Semibusto a sinistra in uniforme. - Rovescio: L'Italia aratrice con aratro e spighe. Gigante 52 Rarissimo Esemplare di notevole qualità. Sigillato NGC MS64 Certificato NGC n. 6640187-002
Similares
Aprende más