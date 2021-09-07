Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III

Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 175, Lote 228
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    22 de noviembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
    58 $
Lote 228 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lote 263Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Sartor Numismatica, Auction 5, Lote 263
Sartor Numismatica
  • Fecha
    27 de junio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 263 Savoia - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape - MIR 1158a Gig. 228 Cu 5,41 g R Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 37, Lote 1004
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    17 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1004 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi Ape 1919 - Cu - RARA - Gigante 228 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 85, Lote 648
Varesi
  • Fecha
    6 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 648 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu 5,42 g 22 mm R SPL/q.FDC
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, E-Auction 146, Lote 633
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    14 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 633 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH, E-Auktion 308, Lote 4422
Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung GmbH
  • Fecha
    12 de noviembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 4422 ITALIEN. KÖNIGREICH   Viktor Emanuel III., 1900 - 1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 R, Rom. Kopf nach links / Biene auf Mohnblume sitzend, darunter Datum und Wertangabe Gig. 228. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328 (R2). 5,23 g. RR! Rotbraune Tönung, vorzüglich
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lote 2618Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lote 2618
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    7 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2618 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lote 2617Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - InAsta S.p.A., E-Live Auction 114, Lote 2617
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    7 de octubre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2617 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU Grading/Status: BB+
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Varesi, Numismatic Auction 83, Lote 970
Varesi
  • Fecha
    1 de mayo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 970 VITTORIO EMANUELE III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 "ape", Roma MIR 1158a Pagani 864 Cu g 5,38 mm 23 R SPL
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Maison Palombo, Auction 23, Lote 594
Maison Palombo
  • Fecha
    27 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 594 Italie Victor-Emmanuel III (1900-1946) 10 centesimi en cuivre - 1919 R Rome Rare. 1.0g - KM 60 . Mont. 328 Superbe à FDC - NGC MS 62 BN Estimate: CHF 200
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Anverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lote 2063Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III, Reverso - Nomisma Spa, Auction 69, Lote 2063
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    23 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2063 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R Grading/Status: SPL
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Katz Auction, Jubilee Auction 100, Lote 389
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    23 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 389 Italy 10 Centesimi 1919 R PROVA PCGS SP64 BN Pagani# 351. RRR; Vittorio Emanuele III; A captivating piece of numismatic artistry that mirrors the elegance of its regular-issue counterpart while bearing the allure of being a unique and distinct specimen.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Aste, AUCTION 5, Lote 1316
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    11 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1316 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi "Ape su fiore" 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, Auction 68, Lote 1469
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    2 de septiembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1469 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Leu Numismatik, Webauktion 22, Lote 2094
Leu Numismatik
  • Fecha
    20 de agosto de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2094 ITALY. Regno d'Italia. Vittorio Emanuele III , 1900-1946. 10 Centesimi 1919 (Bronze, 22 mm, 5.44 g, 6 h), Rome. VITTORIO EMANUELE III RE D'ITALIA Head of Vittorio Emanuele III to left. Rev. Bee in a flower; below, date and value. Pagani 864. Montenegro 328. Extremely fine. From the collection of Dr. Max Blaschegg (1930-2021, with collector’s ticket), privately acquired while on vacation in Grado in 1942.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Aste, Auction 1, Lote 805
Nomisma Aste
  • Fecha
    13 de mayo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 805 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R FDC.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - H.D. Rauch, Auktion e-Live 39, Lote 1301
H.D. Rauch
  • Fecha
    4 de marzo de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1301 ITALIEN. Triest. Königreich Italien.   Lot 5 Stk.: 20 Centesimi 1919 R (2x) und 1920 R; 10 Centesimi 1919 R; 2 Centesimi 1912 R. s.sch.+-f.vzgl. (D).
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - Nomisma Spa, E-LIVE AUCTION 26, Lote 772
Nomisma Spa
  • Fecha
    29 de enero de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 772 Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1946) 10 Centesimi 1919 - Nomisma 1310 CU R BB.
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - InAsta S.p.A., AUCTION 97 E-Live, Lote 1789
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    29 de noviembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1789 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC
Italia 10 centesimi 1919 Víctor Manuel III - InAsta S.p.A., E-LIVE AUCTION 95, Lote 1506
InAsta S.p.A.
  • Fecha
    7 de septiembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1506 SAVOIA - Vittorio Emanuele III (1900-1943) - 10 Centesimi 1919 Ape Pag. 864; Mont. 328 RR CU FDC.
