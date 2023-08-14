Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I

Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Klondike Auction , Auction 62, Lote 265Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Klondike Auction , Auction 62, Lote 265
Klondike Auction
  • Fecha
    29 de octubre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 265 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893-BI. PCGS MS 64 RB. Almost TOP POP! KM-27.1; King: Umberto I (1878-1900); Copper, 10 g. Orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! Total Graded by PCGS MS 64: 11. In Higher Grades: 1
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1015Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1015
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    13 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1015 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1014Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 9 - Monety, medale, książki , Lote 1014
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    13 de septiembre de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1014 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Katz Auction, E-Auction 162, Lote 597
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    7 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 597 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 R NN MS64 KM# 27.2, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Rome Mint; UNC with red mint luster
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Klondike Auction , Auction 52, Lote 285Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Klondike Auction , Auction 52, Lote 285
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 260 | Blue, Lote 1431
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    29 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1431 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 9,81 g Nearly Very Fine
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 36, Lote 620
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    29 de marzo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 620 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 10 Centesimi 1893 Birmingham - Cu - Gigante 48 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 941
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    22 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 941 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 10 Centesimi 1893 Roma - Cu - Gigante 47 Grading/Status: mBB Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1628Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1628
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    15 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1628 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1627Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Istra Numizmatika, Aukcja 7 - Monety, medale, ordery i odznaczenia , Lote 1627
Istra Numizmatika
  • Fecha
    15 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1627 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 30, Lote 378
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    2 de diciembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 378 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27.1, Birmingham Mint, PCGS graded MS62 BN.
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 231 | Blue, Lote 1060
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    14 de septiembre de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1060 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 10 g Very Fine
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Klondike Auction , Auction 40, Lote 232Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Klondike Auction , Auction 40, Lote 232
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Savoca Numismatik , Online Auction 230 | Blue, Lote 848
Savoca Numismatik
  • Fecha
    31 de agosto de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 848 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 10 g Good Very Fine
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 25, Lote 1430
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    4 de marzo de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1430 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27.1, orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! PCGS graded MS64 RB.
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Pesek Auctions, #14 eAukcja - Monety Habsburgów i Monety Świata , Lote 1760Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Pesek Auctions, #14 eAukcja - Monety Habsburgów i Monety Świata , Lote 1760
Pesek Auctions
  • Fecha
    24 de febrero de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1760 Italy, 10 Centesimi 1893, Heaton Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: EF Italy, Umberto I., 10 Centesimi 1893, Heaton, 10,5 g, Copper, KM# 27.1, toned; EF
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Katz Auction, E-Auction 106, Lote 2253
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    27 de diciembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 2253 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 BI KM# 27, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Heaton Mint; AUNC; Red mint luster remains
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Katz Auction, E-Auction 101, Lote 1016
Katz Auction
  • Fecha
    18 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1016 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 BI KM# 27.1, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Heaton Mint; XF+/AUNC; Mint luster remains
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Anverso - Pesek Auctions, #12 eAuction - European and World Coins , Lote 742Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I, Reverso - Pesek Auctions, #12 eAuction - European and World Coins , Lote 742
Pesek Auctions
  • Fecha
    13 de noviembre de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 742 Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: aUNC Italy, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham, 10,256 g, Copper, KM# 27, remains of mint luster, toned; aUNC
Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I - Stephen Album Rare Coins, Internet Auction 22, Lote 1302
Stephen Album Rare Coins
  • Fecha
    14 de agosto de 2023
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1302 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful lustrous example! PCGS graded MS64 BN.
