Italia 10 centesimi 1893 Humberto I
Klondike Auction
- Fecha29 de octubre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 265 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893-BI. PCGS MS 64 RB. Almost TOP POP! KM-27.1; King: Umberto I (1878-1900); Copper, 10 g. Orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! Total Graded by PCGS MS 64: 11. In Higher Grades: 1
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1015 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha13 de septiembre de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1014 Królestwo Włoch, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: A.UNC Literatura: Gigante 48 Cu. 10,00 g
Katz Auction
- Fecha7 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 597 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 R NN MS64 KM# 27.2, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Rome Mint; UNC with red mint luster
Klondike Auction
- Fecha13 de abril de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha29 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1431 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 9,81 g Nearly Very Fine
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha29 de marzo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 620 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 10 Centesimi 1893 Birmingham - Cu - Gigante 48 Grading/Status: qFDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha22 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 941 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 10 Centesimi 1893 Roma - Cu - Gigante 47 Grading/Status: mBB Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha15 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Istra Numizmatika
- Fecha15 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha2 de diciembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 378 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27.1, Birmingham Mint, PCGS graded MS62 BN.
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha14 de septiembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1060 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 10 g Very Fine
Klondike Auction
- Fecha8 de septiembre de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Savoca Numismatik
- Fecha31 de agosto de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 848 Italy. AD 1893. 10 Centesimi 1893 mm, 10 g Good Very Fine
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha4 de marzo de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1430 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27.1, orange luster gleams as if lit from within, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful nearly full red example! PCGS graded MS64 RB.
Pesek Auctions
- Fecha24 de febrero de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1760 Italy, 10 Centesimi 1893, Heaton Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: EF Italy, Umberto I., 10 Centesimi 1893, Heaton, 10,5 g, Copper, KM# 27.1, toned; EF
Katz Auction
- Fecha27 de diciembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 2253 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 BI KM# 27, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Heaton Mint; AUNC; Red mint luster remains
Katz Auction
- Fecha18 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1016 Italy 10 Centesimi 1893 BI KM# 27.1, N# 727; Copper; Umberto I; Heaton Mint; XF+/AUNC; Mint luster remains
Pesek Auctions
- Fecha13 de noviembre de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 742 Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: aUNC Italy, Umberto I, 10 Centesimi 1893, Birmingham, 10,256 g, Copper, KM# 27, remains of mint luster, toned; aUNC
Stephen Album Rare Coins
- Fecha14 de agosto de 2023
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 1302 ITALY: Umberto I, 1878-1900, AE 10 centesimi, 1893-BI, KM-27, struck at the Birmingham mint in England, a wonderful lustrous example! PCGS graded MS64 BN.