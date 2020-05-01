Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha5 de julio de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 735 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: SPL/FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha17 de mayo de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 953 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - Gigante 62 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha22 de febrero de 2025
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 952 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik
- Fecha17 de junio de 2024
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 437 Włochy, 1 centesimo 1900 R - piękne Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: 1
Varesi
- Fecha9 de noviembre de 2022
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 611 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1895, 1896, 1897, 1899, 1900 Roma Cu mm 15 • Tot. 5 pz. da SPL a q.FDC.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha26 de diciembre de 2021
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 509 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - rame rosso - Gig. 62 FDC Shipping only in Italy
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha27 de diciembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 359 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Zecca di Roma - Gig. 62 - Cu - rame rosso FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha14 de noviembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta—
Lote 1064 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha10 de septiembre de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 605 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha1 de mayo de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 290 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC
Numismatica Ferrarese
- Fecha1 de mayo de 2020
- Precio de salida
- Precio de venta
Lote 291 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC