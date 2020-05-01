Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I

Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 38, Lote 735
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    5 de julio de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 735 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: SPL/FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 37, Lote 953
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    17 de mayo de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 953 Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - Gigante 62 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 35, Lote 952
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    22 de febrero de 2025
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 952 Regno d'Italia - Umberto I (1878-1900) - 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu. - Mont. 79 Grading/Status: FDC Notes SHIPPING ONLY IN ITALY
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I, Anverso - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik, Aukcja 14 - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik , Lote 437Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I, Reverso - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik, Aukcja 14 - Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik , Lote 437
Antykwariat Numizmatyczny Karol Karbownik
  • Fecha
    17 de junio de 2024
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 437 Włochy, 1 centesimo 1900 R - piękne Opis pozycji Stan zachowania: 1
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Varesi, Sale 80, Lote 611
Varesi
  • Fecha
    9 de noviembre de 2022
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 611 UMBERTO I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1895, 1896, 1897, 1899, 1900 Roma Cu mm 15 • Tot. 5 pz. da SPL a q.FDC.
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 14, Lote 509
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    26 de diciembre de 2021
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 509 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Cu - rame rosso - Gig. 62 FDC Shipping only in Italy
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction N.8, Lote 359
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    27 de diciembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 359 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 - Zecca di Roma - Gig. 62 - Cu - rame rosso FDC FOREIGN COUNTRIES DELIVERIES. Delivery to foreign Country for coins, medals and banknotes over than 70 years old, requires export certificate in accordance with the Italian Authorities. Please  read carefully our Sale Conditions HERE.
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-Live Auction 7, Lote 1064
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    14 de noviembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 1064 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-LIVE AUCTION 6, Lote 605
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    10 de septiembre de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 605 Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - Cu n.a.
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lote 290
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    1 de mayo de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 290 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC
Italia 1 centésimo 1900 Humberto I - Numismatica Ferrarese, E-live Auction 4, Lote 291
Numismatica Ferrarese
  • Fecha
    1 de mayo de 2020
  • Precio de salida
  • Precio de venta
Lote 291 Umberto I - Umberto I (1878-1900) 1 Centesimo 1900 Roma - RAME ROSSO - Cu FDC
