España Período: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Monedas de plata 1 real de Fernando VII - España

1 real 1811-1814

Año Marca Descripción Ventas Ventas
1811 C SF 0 321813 M IJ 0 71814 M GJ 0 3
1 real 1811-1833

Año Marca Descripción Ventas Ventas
1811 C SF 0 201812 C SF 0 91813 c CJ 0 271814 C SF 0 81814 M GJ 0 41815 M GJ 0 31816 M GJ 0 121817 M GJ 0 121818 M GJ 0 11819 M GJ 0 31820 M GJ 0 61824 M AJ 0 61826 M AJ 0 31828 M AJ 0 111830 M AJ 0 221831 M AJ 0 51831 S JB 0 741832 M AJ 0 31832 S JB 0 401833 M AJ 0 61833 M JI 0 91833 S JB 0 10
