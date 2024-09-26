Rusia Período: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Monedas de cobre 1 kopek de Nicolás II - Rusia
1 kopek 1895-1917
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Bitkin Ventas Ventas1895 СПБ 18,200,007 - 1 571896 СПБ 33,315,936 - 0 1091897 СПБ 22,207,040 - 0 1471898 СПБ 47,008,144 - 0 1541899 СПБ 50,000,000 - 0 1551900 СПБ 30,000,000 - 0 811901 СПБ 30,000,000 - 0 1521902 СПБ 20,000,000 R 0 821903 СПБ 74,400,010 - 0 2401904 СПБ 30,600,000 - 0 1251905 СПБ 23,000,000 - 0 1051906 СПБ 20,000,010 - 0 511907 СПБ 20,000,009 - 0 521908 СПБ 40,000,009 - 0 1661909 СПБ 27,500,011 - 0 891910 СПБ 26,500,009 - 0 1741911 СПБ 38,150,011 - 0 1771912 СПБ 31,850,009 - 0 1891913 СПБ 61,500,008 - 1 2381914 СПБ 32,500,014 - 1 4301915 58,000,000 - 2 5841916 46,500,000 - 0 3071917 - R4 0 0
