Rusia Período: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Monedas ruso-polacas 3 rublos - 20 eslotis de Nicolás I - Rusia

3 rublos - 20 eslotis 1834-1841

Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1834 MW 243 0 91834 СПБ ПД 77,106 0 2241835 MW 350 0 81835 СПБ ПД 52,007 1 1621836 MW 302 0 131836 СПБ ПД 10,007 0 811837 MW 423 0 61837 СПБ ПД 30,072 1 2151838 MW 66 0 71838 СПБ ПД 16,593 0 1061839 MW 57 0 91839 СПБ АЧ 10,706 0 411840 MW - 0 61840 СПБ АЧ 5,473 0 421841 СПБ АЧ - 0 3
