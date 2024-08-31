Catálogo Búsqueda Subastas Tarifas
Monedas de prueba 100 eslotis de la República Popular - Polonia

type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960-1966 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel. Sin marca de ceca 500 0 191960 Plata. Sin marca de ceca - 0 31966 MW Níquel 500 0 181966 MW Plata - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960-1966 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel 500 0 251960 Plata 70 0 11960 Cuproníquel 10 0 11960 Latón - 0 11966 MW Plata 10 0 01966 MW Cuproníquel 10 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960-1966 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel 500 0 321960 Plata 6 0 01966 MW Níquel 500 0 181966 MW Plata 31,000 0 146
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel 500 0 301960 Plata 13 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel 500 0 271960 Plata 5 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960-1966 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel 500 0 321960 Plata - 0 11960 Alpaca 20 0 21966 MW WK Plata 30,000 0 1011966 MW WK Níquel 500 0 17
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel 500 0 431960 Plata 29 0 31960 Cuproníquel - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1960 Pruebas

Miecislao y Dabrowka
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1960 Níquel 500 0 331960 Plata 12 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1973 Pruebas

Nicolás Copérnico
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1973 MW Níquel 500 - 0 421973 MW Cobre - - 0 01973 MW Aluminio - - 0 11973 MW Plata - 5,000 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1973-1974 Pruebas

Nicolás Copérnico
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1973 MW Níquel 500 0 311973 MW Cobre - 0 01973 MW Aluminio - 0 01973 MW Plata 20 0 11974 MW Cobre - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1973 Pruebas

Nicolás Copérnico
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1973 MW SW Níquel 500 - 0 381973 MW SW Aluminio - - 0 61973 MW SW Cobre - - 0 11973 MW SW Plata - 1,222 1 401973 MW SW Oro - - 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1974 Pruebas

Maria Skłodowska-Curie
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1974 MW AJ Níquel 500 0 281974 MW AJ Aluminio - 0 01974 MW AJ Plata 10 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1974 Pruebas

Maria Skłodowska-Curie
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1974 MW AJ Níquel 500 - 0 271974 MW AJ Aluminio - - 0 01974 MW AJ Plata - 10,041 0 18
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1974 Pruebas

Maria Skłodowska-Curie
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1974 MW Níquel 500 - 0 311974 MW Plata - 10,131 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1974-1975 Pruebas

Castillo real de Varsovia
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1974 MW SW Níquel 500 - 0 361974 MW SW Cobre - - 0 11974 MW SW Plata 20 - 0 61975 MW SW Plata - 5,000 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1974-1975 Pruebas

Helena Modrzejewska
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1974 MW SW Níquel - 0 31974 MW SW Plata - 0 01975 MW SW Níquel 500 0 351975 MW SW Plata 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1975 Pruebas

Helena Modrzejewska
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1975 MW AJ Níquel 500 0 301975 MW AJ Plata 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1975 Pruebas

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1975 MW SW Níquel 500 0 341975 MW SW Plata 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1975 Pruebas

Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1975 MW Níquel 500 0 271975 MW Plata 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1976 Pruebas

Bicentenario de la muerte de Tadeusz Kościuszko
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1976 MW Níquel 500 0 281976 MW Plata 20 0 6
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1976 Pruebas

Bicentenario de la muerte de Tadeusz Kościuszko
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1976 MW Níquel 500 - 0 211976 MW Plata - 3,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1976 Pruebas

Kazimierz Pułaski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1976 MW SW Níquel 500 0 361976 MW SW Plata 20 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1976 Pruebas

Kazimierz Pułaski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1976 MW Níquel 500 - 0 291976 MW Plata - 3,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Bisonte europeo
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 - 0 271977 MW Plata - 5,400 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Barbo
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 - 0 281977 MW Plata - 5,100 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Henryk Sienkiewicz
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 - 0 261977 MW Plata - 3,100 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Henryk Sienkiewicz
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 - 0 261977 MW Plata - 3,100 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Władysław Reymont
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 - 0 201977 MW Plata - 3,100 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Władysław Reymont
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 - 0 321977 MW Plata - 3,100 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Castillo Real de Wawel
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 0 231977 MW Plata 100 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1977 Pruebas

Castillo Real de Wawel
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1977 MW Níquel 500 - 0 261977 MW Plata - 3,100 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Bicentenario de Adam Mickiewicz
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 0 291978 MW Plata 100 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Bicentenario de Adam Mickiewicz
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel. Sin rizo 500 - 0 311978 MW Níquel. Con rizo 500 - 0 281978 MW Plata. Sin rizo - 3,100 0 81978 MW Plata. Con rizo 100 - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Alce
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 0 231978 MW Plata 100 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Cabeza de alce
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 - 0 191978 MW Plata - 3,100 0 23
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Janusz Korczak
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 0 321978 MW Plata 100 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Janusz Korczak
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 - 0 281978 MW Plata - 3,100 0 5
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Castor
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 0 91978 MW Plata 100 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Castor
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 - 0 211978 MW Plata - 3,100 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1978 Pruebas

Intercosmos 78
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1978 MW Níquel 500 - 0 321978 MW Plata - 3,100 0 17
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Henryk Wieniawski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 0 331979 MW Plata 100 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Henryk Wieniawski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 - 0 241979 MW Plata - 3,100 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Ludwik Zamenhof
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 0 281979 MW Plata 100 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Ludwik Zamenhof
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 - 0 251979 MW Plata - 3,100 0 11
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Lynx
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 0 181979 MW Plata 100 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Lynx
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 - 0 301979 MW Plata - 4,100 0 15
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Rebeco
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 0 231979 MW Plata 100 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1979 Pruebas

Rebeco
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1979 MW Níquel 500 - 0 211979 MW Plata - 4,100 0 18
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas

Juegos de la XXII Olimpiada de Moscú 1980
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1980 MW Níquel 500 - 0 341980 MW Plata - 100 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas

Juegos de la XXII Olimpiada de Moscú 1980
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1980 MW Níquel 500 - 0 201980 MW Plata - 4,100 0 10
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas

Jan Kochanowski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1980 MW Níquel 500 0 311980 MW Plata 100 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas

Jan Kochanowski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1980 MW Níquel 500 - 0 361980 MW Plata - 4,100 0 13
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas

Urogallo
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1980 MW Níquel 500 0 241980 MW Plata 20 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas

Urogallo
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1980 MW Níquel 500 - 0 191980 MW Plata - 4,018 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas

50 aniversario de la fragata "Dar Pomorza"
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1980 MW Níquel 500 - 0 271980 MW Plata - 4,000 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1981 Pruebas

General Władysław Sikorski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1981 MW Níquel 500 0 241981 MW Plata 20 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1981 Pruebas

General Władysław Sikorski
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1981 MW Níquel 500 - 0 201981 MW Plata - 5,020 0 13
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1981 Pruebas

Cracovia
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1981 MW Níquel 500 - 0 201981 MW Plata - 4,020 0 16
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1981 Pruebas

Caballo
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1981 MW Níquel 500 0 271981 MW Plata 20 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1981 Pruebas

Caballos
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1981 MW Níquel 500 - 0 291981 MW Plata - 4,020 0 22
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1982 Pruebas

Cigüeña
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1982 MW Níquel 500 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1982 Pruebas

Cigüeñas
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1982 MW Níquel 500 - 0 301982 MW Plata - 4,000 1 27
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1983 Pruebas

Oso
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1983 MW Níquel 500 0 221983 MW Plata - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1983 Pruebas

Osos
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1983 MW Níquel 500 0 221983 MW Plata 3,000 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1984 Pruebas

Wincenty Witos
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1984 MW TT Níquel 500 0 271984 MW TT Cuproníquel - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1984 Pruebas

40 aniversario de la República Popular de Polonia
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1984 MW Níquel 500 0 291984 MW Cuproníquel - 0 3
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1985 Pruebas

Premislao II
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1985 MW SW Níquel 500 0 291985 MW SW Cuproníquel - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1985 Pruebas

Centro de Salud de la Madre
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1985 MW TT Níquel 500 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1986 Pruebas

Vladislao I de Polonia
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1986 MW SW Níquel 500 0 301986 MW SW Cuproníquel - 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1986 Pruebas

JuanPablo II
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1986 CHI Plata 6 6 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1987 Pruebas

Casimiro III el Grande
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1987 MW Níquel 500 0 381987 MW Cuproníquel - 0 9
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1988 Pruebas

Hedwig
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación PROOF Ventas Ventas
1988 MW SW Níquel 500 0 331988 MW SW Cuproníquel - 0 23
type-coin
type-coin

100 eslotis 1988 Pruebas

70 aniversario de la Sublevación de Gran Polonia
Año Marca Descripción Acuñación UNC Ventas Ventas
1988 MW Níquel 500 0 291988 MW Cuproníquel - 0 2
