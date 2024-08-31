Monedas de prueba 100 eslotis de la República Popular - Polonia
100 eslotis 1960-1966 PruebasMiecislao y Dabrowka
100 eslotis 1960 PruebasMiecislao y Dabrowka
100 eslotis 1973 PruebasNicolás Copérnico
100 eslotis 1974 PruebasMaria Skłodowska-Curie
100 eslotis 1974-1975 PruebasCastillo real de Varsovia
100 eslotis 1974-1975 PruebasHelena Modrzejewska
100 eslotis 1975 PruebasIgnacy Jan Paderewski
100 eslotis 1976 PruebasBicentenario de la muerte de Tadeusz Kościuszko
100 eslotis 1976 PruebasKazimierz Pułaski
100 eslotis 1977 PruebasBisonte europeo
100 eslotis 1977 PruebasBarbo
100 eslotis 1977 PruebasHenryk Sienkiewicz
100 eslotis 1977 PruebasWładysław Reymont
100 eslotis 1977 PruebasCastillo Real de Wawel
100 eslotis 1978 PruebasBicentenario de Adam Mickiewicz
100 eslotis 1978 PruebasAlce
100 eslotis 1978 PruebasJanusz Korczak
100 eslotis 1978 PruebasCastor
100 eslotis 1978 PruebasIntercosmos 78
100 eslotis 1979 PruebasHenryk Wieniawski
100 eslotis 1979 PruebasLudwik Zamenhof
100 eslotis 1979 PruebasLynx
100 eslotis 1979 PruebasRebeco
100 eslotis 1980 PruebasJuegos de la XXII Olimpiada de Moscú 1980
100 eslotis 1980 PruebasJan Kochanowski
100 eslotis 1980 PruebasUrogallo
100 eslotis 1980 Pruebas50 aniversario de la fragata "Dar Pomorza"
100 eslotis 1981 PruebasGeneral Władysław Sikorski
100 eslotis 1981 PruebasCracovia
100 eslotis 1981 PruebasCaballo
100 eslotis 1982 PruebasCigüeña
100 eslotis 1983 PruebasOso
100 eslotis 1984 PruebasWincenty Witos
100 eslotis 1984 Pruebas40 aniversario de la República Popular de Polonia
100 eslotis 1985 PruebasPremislao II
100 eslotis 1985 PruebasCentro de Salud de la Madre
100 eslotis 1986 PruebasVladislao I de Polonia
100 eslotis 1986 PruebasJuanPablo II
100 eslotis 1987 PruebasCasimiro III el Grande
100 eslotis 1988 PruebasHedwig
100 eslotis 1988 Pruebas70 aniversario de la Sublevación de Gran Polonia