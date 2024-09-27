Catálogo de monedas de Fernando VI (1746-1759)

Perú Período: 1746-1833 1746-1833
Precios y descripción de las monedas de Fernando VI
Foto Descripción Metal Precio prom. UNC Precio prom. PROOF Ventas
Oro $4,400 - 1 216
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1752 LM J
Oro $5,000 - 0 171
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1753 LM J
Oro $4,500 - 0 87
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1758 LM JM
Oro $7,800 - 1 250
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1751 LM J
Oro $6,900 - 0 40
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1750 L R
Oro $4,800 - 1 37
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1747 L V
Oro $3,800 - 0 205
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1754 LM JD
Oro $3,600 - 0 107
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1755 LM JM
Oro $8,500 - 1 36
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1750 L R
Oro $5,000 - 0 49
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1749 L R
Oro $11,000 - 0 22
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1748 L R
Oro $3,300 - 0 124
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1756 LM JM
Oro $1,700 - 0 5
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1752 LM J
Oro $3,200 - 1 107
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1757 LM JM
Oro $9,900 - 0 3
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1749 L R
Oro $10,000 - 0 4
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1752 LM J
Oro $2,900 - 1 94
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1759 LM JM
Oro $3,200 - 0 36
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1760 LM JM
Oro $7,800 - 0 5
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1753 LM J
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1747 L V
Oro - - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1748 L R
Oro - - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1748 L V
Oro $2,800 - 0 10
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1751 LM J
Oro $650 - 0 9
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1755 LM JM
Oro $9,000 - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1749 L R
Oro $6,300 - 0 6
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1751 LM J
Oro $1,100 - 0 7
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1753 LM J
Oro $13,000 - 0 2
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1752 LM J
Oro - - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1754 LM JD
Oro $750 - 0 2
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1758 LM JM
Oro $640 - 0 13
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1759 LM JM
Oro $1,500 - 0 4
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1758 LM JM
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1748 L V
Oro $2,600 - 0 4
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1750 L R
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1749 L V
Oro - - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1755 LM JM
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1754 LM JD
Oro $1,700 - 0 7
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1753 LM J
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1747 L V
Oro $3,700 - 0 5
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1751 LM J
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1757 LM JM
Oro $14,000 - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1756 LM JM
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1756 LM JM
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1758 LM JM
Oro $940 - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1757 LM JM
Oro - - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1759 LM JM
Oro $7,500 - 0 1
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1757 LM JM
Oro - - 0 0
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1759 LM JM
Oro $960 - 0 2
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1760 LM JM
Secciones populares
Categoría
Año
Buscar