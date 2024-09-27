Catálogo Búsqueda Subastas Tarifas
Perú Período: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Catálogo de monedas de Fernando VI (1746-1759)

Monedas agregadas en total: 49

Período de Fernando VI
Catálogo de monedas Fernando VI 1746-1759
coin Oro
Año de la moneda

Precios y descripción de las monedas de Fernando VI

Foto Descripción Metal Precio prom. UNC Precio prom. PROOF Ventas
Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1752 LM J
 Oro $4,400 - 1 216Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1753 LM J
 Oro $5,000 - 0 171Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1758 LM JM
 Oro $4,500 - 0 87Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1751 LM J
 Oro $7,800 - 1 250Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1750 L R
 Oro $6,900 - 0 40Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1747 L V
 Oro $4,800 - 1 37Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1754 LM JD
 Oro $3,800 - 0 205Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1755 LM JM
 Oro $3,600 - 0 107Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1750 L R
 Oro $8,500 - 1 36Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1749 L R
 Oro $5,000 - 0 49Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1748 L R
 Oro $11,000 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1756 LM JM
 Oro $3,300 - 0 124Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1752 LM J
 Oro $1,700 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1757 LM JM
 Oro $3,200 - 1 107Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1749 L R
 Oro $9,900 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1752 LM J
 Oro $10,000 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1759 LM JM
 Oro $2,900 - 1 94Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1760 LM JM
 Oro $3,200 - 0 36Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1753 LM J
 Oro $7,800 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1747 L V
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1748 L R
 Oro - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1748 L V
 Oro - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1751 LM J
 Oro $2,800 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1755 LM JM
 Oro $650 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1749 L R
 Oro $9,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1751 LM J
 Oro $6,300 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1753 LM J
 Oro $1,100 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1752 LM J
 Oro $13,000 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1754 LM JD
 Oro - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1758 LM JM
 Oro $750 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1759 LM JM
 Oro $640 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1758 LM JM
 Oro $1,500 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1748 L V
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1750 L R
 Oro $2,600 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
8 escudos 1749 L V
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1755 LM JM
 Oro - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1754 LM JD
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1753 LM J
 Oro $1,700 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1747 L V
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1751 LM J
 Oro $3,700 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1757 LM JM
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1756 LM JM
 Oro $14,000 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
1 escudo 1756 LM JM
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1758 LM JM
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1757 LM JM
 Oro $940 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1759 LM JM
 Oro - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
4 escudos 1757 LM JM
 Oro $7,500 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1759 LM JM
 Oro - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Perú, Fernando VI
2 escudos 1760 LM JM
 Oro $960 - 0 2
