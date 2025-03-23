flag
Lippe Período: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Catálogo de monedas de Paulo Alexander Leopold II (1802-1847)

Monedas agregadas en total: 39

Período de Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Catálogo de monedas Paulo Alexander Leopold II 1802-1847
coin Plata
coin Cobre
Año de la moneda

Precios y descripción de las monedas de Paulo Alexander Leopold II

Foto Descripción Metal Precio prom. UNC Precio prom. PROOF Ventas
Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
2 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A
 Plata $130 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Mariengroschen 1803 B.R.
 Plata $100 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1824 ST
 Cobre $60 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1840 ST
 Cobre $80 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Mariengroschen 1804 B.R.
 Plata $70 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1823 T
 Cobre $110 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Silber Groschen 1847 A
 Plata $65 - 0 24Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1828 ST
 Cobre $55 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
2 táleros 1843 A
 Plata $1,100 - 0 152Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1825 T
 Cobre $45 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1814 T
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1826 ST
 Cobre $35 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1816 T
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1824 T
 Cobre $85 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1802
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1818 T
 Cobre $80 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
3 Pfennige 1847 A
 Cobre $90 - 0 7Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
2 pfennige 1802
 Cobre $25 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1821 T
 Cobre $140 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1802
 Cobre - - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1809
 Cobre $20 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1821 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1833 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Medio Silber Groschen 1847 A
 Plata $100 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1828 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1829 ST
 Cobre $9 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1822 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1825 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1836 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1812 T
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1835 ST
 Cobre $90 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1821 ST
 Cobre $220 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1836 ST
 Cobre $25 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1830 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1847 A
 Cobre $25 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Mariengroschen 1802 B.R.
 Plata - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1825 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1820 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1840 ST
 Cobre - - 0 0
