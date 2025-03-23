Lippe Período: 1802-1866 1802-1866
Catálogo de monedas de Paulo Alexander Leopold II (1802-1847)
Monedas agregadas en total: 39
Catálogo de monedas Paulo Alexander Leopold II 1802-1847
Precios y descripción de las monedas de Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Foto Descripción Metal Precio prom. UNC Precio prom. PROOF Ventas
Plata $130 - 0 9
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
2 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A
Plata $100 - 0 2
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Mariengroschen 1803 B.R.
Cobre $60 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1824 ST
Cobre $80 - 0 3
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1840 ST
Plata $70 - 0 5
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Mariengroschen 1804 B.R.
Cobre $110 - 0 4
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1823 T
Plata $65 - 0 24
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Silber Groschen 1847 A
Cobre $55 - 0 4
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1828 ST
Plata $1,100 - 0 152
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
2 táleros 1843 A
Cobre $45 - 0 9
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1825 T
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1814 T
Cobre $35 - 0 2
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1826 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1816 T
Cobre $85 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1824 T
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1802
Cobre $80 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1818 T
Cobre $90 - 0 7
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
3 Pfennige 1847 A
Cobre $25 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
2 pfennige 1802
Cobre $140 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 1/2 pfénigos 1821 T
Cobre - - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1802
Cobre $20 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1809
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1821 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1833 ST
Plata $100 - 0 9
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Medio Silber Groschen 1847 A
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1828 ST
Cobre $9 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1829 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1822 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1825 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1836 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1812 T
Cobre $90 - 0 3
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 heller 1835 ST
Cobre $220 - 0 2
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1821 ST
Cobre $25 - 0 1
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1836 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1830 ST
Cobre $25 - 0 18
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1847 A
Plata - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
Mariengroschen 1802 B.R.
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1825 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1820 ST
Cobre - - 0 0
Lippe, Paulo Alexander Leopold II
1 Pfennig 1840 ST
