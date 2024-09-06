Hesse-Darmstadt Período: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Catálogo de monedas de Luis I (1806-1830)
Monedas agregadas en total: 50
Catálogo de monedas Luis I 1806-1830
Precios y descripción de las monedas de Luis I
Foto Descripción Metal Precio prom. UNC Precio prom. PROOF Ventas
Plata $1,200 - 2 109
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Tálero 1819 H. R.
Plata $140 - 0 74
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
10 Kreuzers 1808 R. F.
Oro $3,800 $14,000 0 26
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
10 florines 1826 H. R.
Plata $55 - 0 20
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1828
Plata $220 - 1 78
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
20 Kreuzers 1809 R. F.
Plata $440 - 0 170
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Tálero 1825 H. R.
Cobre $10 - 0 69
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Pfennig 1819
Plata $470 - 0 25
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
5 Kreuzers 1808
Plata $210 - 0 8
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M.
Plata $65 - 0 1
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1809 G.H. L.M.
Plata $730 - 0 138
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Tálero 1809 L
Oro $3,500 - 0 15
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
10 florines 1827 H. R.
Cobre $150 - 0 3
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Medio kreuzer 1809
Cobre $50 - 0 5
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Heller 1824
Plata $220 - 0 32
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
20 Kreuzers 1808 R. F.
Plata $100 - 0 3
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M.
Plata $290 - 1 28
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
20 Kreuzers 1807 R. F.
Cobre - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1809
Plata $60 - 0 1
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1819. Moneda incusa
Plata $440 - 0 2
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1810 G.H. L.M.
Cobre $140 - 0 5
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1809
Plata $520 - 0 5
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
5 Kreuzers 1807
Plata $65 - 0 1
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1808 G.H. L.M.
Plata $60 - 0 5
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M.
Cobre - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Pfennig 1811
Plata - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1817 G.H. L.M.
Plata $50 - 0 18
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1827
Plata - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1806 H D
Plata $190 - 0 13
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1819
Plata $55 - 0 10
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1826
Plata $30 - 0 21
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1820
Cobre $110 - 0 2
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Medio kreuzer 1817
Plata $60 - 0 3
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1821
Plata - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M.
Plata $180 - 0 9
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M.
Cobre $20 - 0 4
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1816
Plata $750 - 0 1
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1817 G.H. L.M.
Plata $75 - 0 5
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M.
Plata $290 - 0 4
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1819
Plata $70 - 0 6
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1824
Cobre - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Medio kreuzer 1817
Plata $290 - 0 22
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
5 Kreuzers 1807
Cobre - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1817
Plata - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M.
Cobre - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1816
Plata $120 - 0 5
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M.
Plata $45 - 0 2
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M.
Plata - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M.
Plata - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1817 G.H. L.M.
Plata - - 0 0
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1822
