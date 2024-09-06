Catálogo Búsqueda Subastas Tarifas
Hesse-Darmstadt Período: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Catálogo de monedas de Luis I (1806-1830)

Monedas agregadas en total: 50

Período de Luis I
Catálogo de monedas Luis I 1806-1830
coin Oro
coin Plata
coin Cobre
Año de la moneda

Precios y descripción de las monedas de Luis I

Foto Descripción Metal Precio prom. UNC Precio prom. PROOF Ventas
Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Tálero 1819 H. R.
 Plata $1,200 - 2 109Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
10 Kreuzers 1808 R. F.
 Plata $140 - 0 74Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
10 florines 1826 H. R.
 Oro $3,800 $14,000 0 26Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1828
 Plata $55 - 0 20Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
20 Kreuzers 1809 R. F.
 Plata $220 - 1 78Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Tálero 1825 H. R.
 Plata $440 - 0 170Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Pfennig 1819
 Cobre $10 - 0 69Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
5 Kreuzers 1808
 Plata $470 - 0 25Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $210 - 0 8Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1809 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $65 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Tálero 1809 L
 Plata $730 - 0 138Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
10 florines 1827 H. R.
 Oro $3,500 - 0 15Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Medio kreuzer 1809
 Cobre $150 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Heller 1824
 Cobre $50 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
20 Kreuzers 1808 R. F.
 Plata $220 - 0 32Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1807 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $100 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
20 Kreuzers 1807 R. F.
 Plata $290 - 1 28Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1809
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1819. Moneda incusa
 Plata $60 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1810 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $440 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1809
 Cobre $140 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
5 Kreuzers 1807
 Plata $520 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1808 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $65 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1808 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $60 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Pfennig 1811
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1817 G.H. L.M.
 Plata - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1827
 Plata $50 - 0 18Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1806 H D
 Plata - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1819
 Plata $190 - 0 13Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1826
 Plata $55 - 0 10Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1820
 Plata $30 - 0 21Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Medio kreuzer 1817
 Cobre $110 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1821
 Plata $60 - 0 3Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M.
 Plata - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M.
 Plata $180 - 0 9Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1816
 Cobre $20 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1817 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $750 - 0 1Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1810 G.H. L.M.
 Plata $75 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1819
 Plata $290 - 0 4Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
6 Kreuzers 1824
 Plata $70 - 0 6Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
Medio kreuzer 1817
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
5 Kreuzers 1807
 Plata $290 - 0 22Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1817
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1806 H.D. L.M.
 Plata - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1/4 Kreuzer 1816
 Cobre - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1819 G.H. S.M.
 Plata $120 - 0 5Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1807 H.D. L.M.
 Plata $45 - 0 2Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1809 G.H. L.M.
 Plata - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
1 Kreuzer 1817 G.H. L.M.
 Plata - - 0 0Coin photo Coin photo
Hesse-Darmstadt, Luis I
3 kreuzers 1822
 Plata - - 0 0
