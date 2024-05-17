Leland Little Auctions
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Leland Little Auctions
- País Estados Unidos
- Año del fundación
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.lelandlittle.com/
Офис в Хилсборо_ES
- País Estados Unidos
- Ciudad Hillsborough
- Dirección 620 Cornerstone Court
- Teléfono (919)644-1243
- Email info@lelandlittle.com
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
24 de abril de 2025 Gold, Silver & Collectible Coins Auction 89 La subasta continúa
19 de febrero de 2025 A Dedicated Scholar's Ancient Coin Collection 260 55,285 $
2 de octubre de 2024 Worldwide Coin & Bullion Auction 233 186,855 $
1 de agosto de 2024 Historic Coins Auction 108 79,745 $