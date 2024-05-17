Bid Gold Standard
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Bid Gold Standard
- País Estados Unidos
- Año del fundación
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.bidgoldstandard.com/
Офис в Далласе_ES
- País Estados Unidos
- Ciudad Dallas
- Dirección Diplomat Drive STE 150
- Teléfono 972-800-6456
- Email bidspirit@bidgoldstandard.com
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
20 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 1182 205,685 $
19 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 1183 182,165 $
18 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 592 33,845 $
17 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 582 61,745 $
16 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 600 43,185 $
13 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 1205 196,710 $
12 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 1206 172,770 $
11 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 600 43,070 $
10 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 600 36,020 $
9 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 603 40,500 $
6 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 1268 232,725 $
5 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 1275 343,260 $
4 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 640 55,650 $
3 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 595 41,410 $
2 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 435 38,480 $
1 de abril de 2025 Аукцион 999 297,545 $
31 de marzo de 2025 Аукцион 995 205,375 $
30 de marzo de 2025 Аукцион 1220 190,070 $
29 de marzo de 2025 Аукцион 1220 185,310 $
28 de marzo de 2025 Аукцион 619 46,540 $