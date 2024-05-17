ONLINE Müzayede and Pazarlama A.S.

Identificación de subasta

  • Nombre ONLINE Müzayede and Pazarlama A.S.
  • País Turquía
  • Año del fundación 2019
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://www.onlinemuzayede.com/
Página oficial

Офис в Шишли_ES

Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
14 de noviembre de 2021 31. ONLINE Numismatic Auction 198 129,175 $
15 de noviembre de 2020 6th ONLINE Numismatic Auction 276 110,513 $
14 de junio de 2020 Online Auction 4 304 1,071,858 $

Disponible por suscripción

Obtener acceso