Janus Auctions Ltd.
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Janus Auctions Ltd.
- País Turquía
- Año del fundación 2016
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.janusmezat.com/en
- País Turquía
- Ciudad Beyoglu, Estambul
- Dirección İstiklal Caddesi No:86 Kat:4 Gala Han
- Teléfono +90-555-05-52687
- Email iletisim@janusmezat.com
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
21 de octubre de 2018 Auction 2 777 14,120 $
5 de agosto de 2018 Auction 1 675 11,805 $