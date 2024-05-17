Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG

Identificación de subasta

  • Nombre Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
  • País Suiza
  • Año del fundación 1871
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial http://www.hessdivo.com
Página oficial

Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
21 de mayo de 2012 Auction 3 - Part 1 309 1,324,617 $
21 de mayo de 2012 22 de mayo de 2012 Auction 3 - Part 2 1608 3,140,285 $
23 de mayo de 2011 24 de mayo de 2011 Auction 2 2188 3,711,135 $

