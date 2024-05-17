Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG
- País Suiza
- Año del fundación 1871
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial http://www.hessdivo.com
- Ciudad Zúrich
- Dirección Löwenstrasse, 55
- Teléfono +41 (0)44 225 40 90
- Email mailbox@hessdivo.com
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
21 de mayo de 2012 Auction 3 - Part 1 309 1,324,617 $
21 de mayo de 2012 22 de mayo de 2012 Auction 3 - Part 2 1608 3,140,285 $
23 de mayo de 2011 24 de mayo de 2011 Auction 2 2188 3,711,135 $