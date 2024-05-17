Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Beurret Bailly Widmer Auktionen
- País Suiza
- Año del fundación 2011
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.beurret-bailly.com/
Офис в Базеле_ES
- País Suiza
- Ciudad Basilea
- Dirección Schwarzwaldallee, 171
- Teléfono +41613123200
- Email info@bbw-auktionen.com
Офис в Цюрихе_ES
- País Suiza
- Ciudad Zúrich
- Dirección Kirchgasse, 33
- Teléfono +41433439033
- Email info@bbw-auktionen.com
Офис в Санкт-Галлене_ES
- País Suiza
- Ciudad San Galo
- Dirección Unterstrasse, 11
- Teléfono +41712276868
- Email info@galeriewidmer.com
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
20 de junio de 2018 Auction 20 June 2018 320 4,374,728 $