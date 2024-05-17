Auktionshaus Rapp
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Auktionshaus Rapp
- País Suiza
- Año del fundación 1970
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial http://www.rapp-auktionen.com/
Офис в Виле_ES
- País Suiza
- Ciudad Wil
- Dirección Toggenburgerstrasse 139
- Teléfono +41719237744
- Email info(at)rapp-auktionen.ch
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
6 de diciembre de 2024 Rapp Christmas Auktion 2024 422 1,310,036 $
15 de noviembre de 2023 Rapp Auktion 2023 - Münzen 436 1,483,820 $
6 de mayo de 2022 Rapp Auktion 2022 396 2,376,885 $
25 de noviembre de 2020 Rapp Auction 2020 365 2,436,800 $
23 de mayo de 2019 2019 Coin Auction 344 2,116,164 $
14 de noviembre de 2017 Münzen-Auktion 2017 386 2,259,966 $
25 de noviembre de 2014 Auction 2014 387 3,236,348 $