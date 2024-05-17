Corinphila Veilingen

Identificación de subasta

  • Nombre Corinphila Veilingen
  • País Países Bajos
  • Año del fundación 1974
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://corinphila.nl
Página oficial

Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
19 de marzo de 2022 Auction 254 189 43,603 $
8 de abril de 2021 Auction 248 263 73,224 $
2 de octubre de 2020 3 de octubre de 2020 Auction 247 1493 1,522,281 $

