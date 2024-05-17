Roccaro Collezioni
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Roccaro Collezioni
- País Italia
- Año del fundación
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://roccarocollezioni.bidinside.com/
Офис в Аволе (Сиракузы)_ES
- País Italia
- Ciudad Avola (Siracusa)
- Dirección Via Rattazzi 28
- Teléfono 0039 346 5842457
- Email roccarocollezioni@gmail.com
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
29 de abril de 2025 E-Live Auction 5 903 La subasta continúa
15 de febrero de 2025 E-Live Auction 4 713 2,114 $
12 de diciembre de 2024 E-Live Auction 3 824 13,292 $
19 de octubre de 2024 E-Live Auction 2 723 1,176 $
1 de junio de 2024 E-Live Auction 1 843 324 $