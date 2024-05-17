Great Coins & Art Auctions

Identificación de subasta

Página oficial

Офис в Анконе_ES

Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
6 de septiembre de 2024 Live Auction 4 212 233,008 $
22 de septiembre de 2023 Live Auction 3 430 305,610 $
1 de julio de 2022 Live Auction 2 574 320,722 $
11 de diciembre de 2021 Live Auction 1 431 124,136 $

Disponible por suscripción

Obtener acceso