  • Nombre Falcon Coins Gallery Pvt Ltd
  • País India
  • Año del fundación 1965
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://www.falconauctions.in
  • País India
  • Ciudad Bangalore
  • Dirección Bus Stop, 16, Danvanthri Rd, opp. Majestic, below Mayura Hotel, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560009
  • Teléfono +91 95351 23234
  • Email info@falconauctions.in

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
22 de enero de 2023 Auction No. 6 888 47,797 $
13 de marzo de 2022 Auction 3 514 99,309 $

