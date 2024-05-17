Wilhelm Sellschopp Auktionen GmbH

Identificación de subasta

  • Nombre Wilhelm Sellschopp Auktionen GmbH
  • País Alemania
  • Año del fundación 1891
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://sellschopp-auktionen.de/
Página oficial

Офис в Гамбурге_ES

Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
6 de mayo de 2021 Auktion 1 91 306,853 $
6 de mayo de 2021 Auction 1 1177 710,778 $

Disponible por suscripción

Obtener acceso