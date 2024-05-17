Wilhelm Sellschopp Auktionen GmbH
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Wilhelm Sellschopp Auktionen GmbH
- País Alemania
- Año del fundación 1891
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://sellschopp-auktionen.de/
Офис в Гамбурге_ES
- País Alemania
- Ciudad Hamburgo
- Dirección Neuer Wall ,10
- Teléfono +49 40 593 623 290
- Email info@sellschopp-auktionen.de
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
6 de mayo de 2021 Auktion 1 91 306,853 $
6 de mayo de 2021 Auction 1 1177 710,778 $