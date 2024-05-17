Numismatisches Antiquariat Lang GmbH
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Numismatisches Antiquariat Lang GmbH
- País Alemania
- Año del fundación
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.numismatisches-antiquariat.de/
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
8 de enero de 2025 Auktion 5 - Numismatische Literatur 989 64,475 $
15 de octubre de 2024 Auktion 4 990 87,669 $
31 de julio de 2024 Auktion 3 805 15,856 $
28 de abril de 2024 Auction 2 1472 33,179 $
7 de enero de 2024 Auction 1 1328 67,527 $