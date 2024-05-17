Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
- País Alemania
- Año del fundación 1969
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.tietjen.co/index.html
Офис в Гамбурге_ES
- País Alemania
- Ciudad Hamburgo
- Dirección Hofweg 14
- Teléfono +49(0)40330368
- Email info@tietjen-hamburg.de
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
10 de enero de 2025 11 de enero de 2025 Auction 129 2314 241,972 $
8 de diciembre de 2023 9 de diciembre de 2023 Auktion 128 2461 232,631 $
22 de abril de 2022 Auktion 127 1852 327,908 $