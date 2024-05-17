Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
10 de enero de 2025 11 de enero de 2025 Auction 129 2314 241,972 $
8 de diciembre de 2023 9 de diciembre de 2023 Auktion 128 2461 232,631 $
22 de abril de 2022 Auktion 127 1852 327,908 $

