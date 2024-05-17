Kunst- und Auktionscontor Frank Peege e.K.

  • Nombre Kunst- und Auktionscontor Frank Peege e.K.
  • País Alemania
  • Año del fundación 1977
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://www.peege.de/
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
9 de abril de 2025 11 de abril de 2025 Auktion 180 1519 944,098 $
26 de abril de 2023 Auction 174 79 63,364 $
4 de mayo de 2022 Auction 171 73 103,064 $

