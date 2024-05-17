cgb.fr
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre cgb.fr
- País Francia
- Año del fundación 1988
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial http://www.cgb.fr
Офис в Париже_ES
- País Francia
- Ciudad París
- Dirección rue Vivienne, 36
- Teléfono + 33140264297
- Email contact@cgb.fr
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
23 de enero de 2024 INTERNET AUCTION JANUARY 2024 1320 194,328 $
2 de enero de 2024 Live Auction January 2024 712 361,069 $
5 de diciembre de 2023 LIVE AUCTION DECEMBER 2023 534 420,828 $
21 de noviembre de 2023 INTERNET AUCTION NOVEMBER 2023 - 2067 962 109,990 $
14 de noviembre de 2023 INTERNET AUCTION NOVEMBER 2023 - 1500 728 65,841 $
24 de octubre de 2023 INTERNET AUCTION OCTOBER 2023 975 108,473 $
10 de octubre de 2023 Live Auction October 2023 729 284,714 $
5 de septiembre de 2023 Live Auction September 2023 783 659,337 $
22 de agosto de 2023 Internet Auction August 2023 859 130,222 $
25 de julio de 2023 INTERNET AUCTION JULY 2023 885 19,167 $
4 de julio de 2023 LIVE AUCTION JULY 2023 850 356,686 $
6 de junio de 2023 LIVE AUCTION JUNE 2023 779 1,261,926 $
23 de mayo de 2023 INTERNET AUCTION MAY 2023 805 146,313 $
25 de abril de 2023 Internet Auction April 2023 915 161,863 $
12 de abril de 2023 Live Fayette collection Part 2 565 215,085 $
11 de abril de 2023 Live Fayette Collection Part 1 585 160,273 $
7 de marzo de 2023 LIVE AUCTION MARCH 2023 613 495,277 $
21 de febrero de 2023 AUCTION FEBRUARY 2023 866 200,759 $
24 de enero de 2023 INTERNET AUCTION JANUARY 2023 968 181,545 $
3 de enero de 2023 AUCTION JANUARY 2023 826 310,301 $