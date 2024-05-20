ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o.
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre ANTIUM AURUM s.r.o.
- País República Checa
- Año del fundación 2006
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial http://www.antiumaurum.cz/
Офис в Праге_ES
- País República Checa
- Ciudad Praga
- Dirección Šaldova 219/1
- Teléfono +420222317702
- Email info@antiumaurum.cz
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
20 de mayo de 2024 22 de mayo de 2024 Internet Auction XXI with Live Bidding 436 149,762 $
17 de mayo de 2024 FLOOR AUCTION XX with Live Bidding 496 2,041,004 $
10 de noviembre de 2023 FLOOR AUCTION XIX with Live Bidding - ANTIUM AURUM 440 2,194,167 $
29 de mayo de 2023 31 de mayo de 2023 eAUCTION XVIII with Live Bidding - ANTIUM AURUM 671 363,952 $
10 de octubre de 2022 12 de octubre de 2022 INTERNET AUCTION XVII with Live Bidding 663 349,031 $
30 de septiembre de 2022 FLOOR AUCTION XVI with Live Bidding - ANTIUM AURUM 476 1,545,036 $
1 de mayo de 2022 INTERNET AUCTION XV with Live Bidding - ANTIUM AURUM 397 226,284 $
30 de abril de 2022 FLOOR AUCTION XIII with Live Bidding - ANTIUM AURUM 270 799,121 $
30 de abril de 2022 FLOOR AUCTION XIV with Live Bidding - ANTIUM AURUM 286 1,789,878 $
27 de noviembre de 2021 INTERNET AUCTION XII with Live Bidding 775 608,323 $
8 de octubre de 2021 FLOOR AUCTION XI with Live Bidding 487 2,714,812 $
26 de abril de 2021 27 de abril de 2021 E-LIVE AUCTION X 721 549,605 $
3 de octubre de 2020 eAUCTION IX. ANTIUM AURUM 640 119,852 $
2 de octubre de 2020 FLOOR AUCTION VI with Live Bidding 365 2,593,440 $
19 de junio de 2020 Antium Aurum 728 230,559 $
25 de abril de 2020 E-AUCTION VII 969 154,733 $
4 de octubre de 2019 FLOOR AUCTION V with Live Bidding 400 1,049,083 $
26 de abril de 2019 FLOOR AUCTION IV. with Live Bidding 330 1,135,085 $
6 de octubre de 2018 Auction III - Floor Auction with Livebidding 253 1,232,475 $
5 de mayo de 2018 Auction 2 - Floor Auction with Livebidding 330 858,174 $