Status International
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Status International
- País Australia
- Año del fundación 1972
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://www.statusint.com/
Офис в Форест Лодж_ES
- País Australia
- Ciudad Forest Lodge
- Dirección 64 Parramatta Road
- Teléfono +61 2 9267 4525
- Email auction@statusint.com
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
3 de junio de 2024 7 de junio de 2024 Auction 389 4964 807,702 $
6 de junio de 2023 9 de junio de 2023 Auction 381 4156 894,757 $
21 de junio de 2022 23 de junio de 2022 Auction 374 3580 709,140 $
11 de junio de 2021 Auction 366 3853 900,161 $
16 de octubre de 2020 Auction 361 4609 815,244 $
18 de octubre de 2019 Auction 355 5311 735,163 $
17 de mayo de 2019 Auction 351 4695 565,516 $