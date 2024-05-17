Status International

Identificación de subasta

  • Nombre Status International
  • País Australia
  • Año del fundación 1972
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://www.statusint.com/
Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
3 de junio de 2024 7 de junio de 2024 Auction 389 4964 807,702 $
6 de junio de 2023 9 de junio de 2023 Auction 381 4156 894,757 $
21 de junio de 2022 23 de junio de 2022 Auction 374 3580 709,140 $
11 de junio de 2021 Auction 366 3853 900,161 $
16 de octubre de 2020 Auction 361 4609 815,244 $
18 de octubre de 2019 Auction 355 5311 735,163 $
17 de mayo de 2019 Auction 351 4695 565,516 $

