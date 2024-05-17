Melbourne Mint Auctions
Identificación de subasta
- Nombre Melbourne Mint Auctions
- País Australia
- Año del fundación 1872
- Estado Organización operativa
- Página oficial https://melbournemint.com.au/
- País Australia
- Ciudad Melbourne
- Dirección William Street, 80-318
- Teléfono +61 3 8602 5188
- Email info@melbournemint.com.au
Subastas
Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
22 de julio de 2019 Melbourne Mint July Monthly Auction | Day 2 572 78,563 $
21 de julio de 2019 Melbourne Mint July Monthly Auction | Day 1 549 80,996 $
15 de junio de 2019 Monthly Auction June 1026 128,762 $