Melbourne Mint Auctions

Identificación de subasta

  • Nombre Melbourne Mint Auctions
  • País Australia
  • Año del fundación 1872
  • Estado Organización operativa
  • Página oficial https://melbournemint.com.au/
Subastas

Cubierta Fecha Descripción Lotes Importe de ventas
22 de julio de 2019 Melbourne Mint July Monthly Auction | Day 2 572 78,563 $
21 de julio de 2019 Melbourne Mint July Monthly Auction | Day 1 549 80,996 $
15 de junio de 2019 Monthly Auction June 1026 128,762 $