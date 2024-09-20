Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1925 "Type 1925-1928" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1925 "Type 1925-1928" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1925 "Type 1925-1928" - Coin Value - Russia, Soviet Union - USSR

Photo by: Bruun Rasmussen

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Soviet Union - USSR
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1925
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1925 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,800. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Artemide Aste - January 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1925 at auction Artemide Aste - October 6, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

