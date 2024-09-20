1/2 Kopek 1925 "Type 1925-1928" (Russia, Soviet Union - USSR)

Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Soviet Union - USSR
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1925
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1925 . This copper coin from the times of USSR. The record price belongs to the lot 206 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,800. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
