Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 8,6 g
  • Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,817,019

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1120)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1903 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 577 EUR
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS63 CPRC
Selling price
1338 $
Price in auction currency 117500 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1903 (АР) at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

