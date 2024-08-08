10 Roubles 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1903 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (613) AU (217) XF (175) VF (39) No grade (59) Condition (slab) MS66 (22) MS65 (185) MS64 (106) MS63 (101) MS62 (73) MS61 (19) MS60 (12) AU58 (39) AU55 (27) AU53 (7) AU50 (8) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) PF65 (4) PF63 (1) DETAILS (14) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (416) PCGS (79) ННР (45) CPRC (1) RNGA (17) NGS (3)

