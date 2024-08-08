Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1903 (АР) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 8,6 g
- Pure gold (0,2488 oz) 7,74 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,817,019
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1903 with mark (АР). This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 732 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS63 CPRC
Selling price
1338 $
Price in auction currency 117500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
