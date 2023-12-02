Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription goes behind the bust (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The inscription goes behind the bust. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Nizhny Novgorod Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 7,600,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

