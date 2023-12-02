Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription goes behind the bust (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The inscription goes behind the bust

Obverse Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" The inscription goes behind the bust - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" The inscription goes behind the bust - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 - 42 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Ivan VI Antonovich
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1741
  • Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The inscription goes behind the bust. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Nizhny Novgorod Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 7,600,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16443 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
77769 $
Price in auction currency 7600000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type" at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

