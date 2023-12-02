Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1741 ММД "Moscow type". The inscription goes behind the bust (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The inscription goes behind the bust
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 - 42 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Ivan VI Antonovich
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1741
- Ruler Ivan VI Antonovich (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1741 "Moscow type" with mark ММД. The inscription goes behind the bust. This silver coin from the times of Ivan VI Antonovich struck at the Nizhny Novgorod Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 7,600,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (10)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- UBS (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16443 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
77769 $
Price in auction currency 7600000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1741 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search