Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
500 Mark 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,67 g
- Diameter 27,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 59,278,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 500 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
