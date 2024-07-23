500 Mark 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

Сondition UNC (11) XF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (4)