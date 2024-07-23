Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

500 Mark 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 500 Mark 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 500 Mark 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,67 g
  • Diameter 27,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 59,278,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 500 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 500 Mark 1923 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 357 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place October 30, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 USD
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Artemide Aste - February 29, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 500 Mark 1923 A at auction Heritage - November 29, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

