France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
100 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 32,25806 g
- Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 50,901
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 100 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1991 $
Price in auction currency 312000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
