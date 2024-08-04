100 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (72) AU (61) XF (112) VF (37) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (17) MS62 (22) MS61 (18) AU58 (22) AU55 (10) AU53 (2) SP64 (1) DETAILS (9) Service PCGS (37) NGC (67) ННР (1) ANACS (3) ncs (1)

