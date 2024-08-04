Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

100 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 100 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 100 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 32,25806 g
  • Pure gold (0,9334 oz) 29,0323 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 50,901

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 100 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (288) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 100 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32207 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 144,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (15)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Boule (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (12)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (48)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (7)
  • Hess Divo / Künker (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • iNumis (17)
  • Jean ELSEN (9)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (18)
  • Libert (2)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (8)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (5)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Spink (5)
  • Stack's (16)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (3)
  • Via (2)
  • VINCHON (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (6)
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3212 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1991 $
Price in auction currency 312000 JPY
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
France 100 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

For the sale of 100 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

